Goldline International Finvest Ltd Summary

Goldline Infrastructure Finvest Limited was incorporated in New Delhi as Good-Enough Securities Limited on 9th September, 1992 in Haryana. The Company name was changed to Goldline Infrastructure Finvest Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 10th November, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.Having started as an Investment, the Company has grown organically by building large network of Financial Consultancy. The Company main business is basically investments but as a strategy of going global it has started investment advisory services in India and abroad to undertake money market operations, treasury managements. The Company also act as administrators of different investment trust.The main business of company is basically investments, selling, buying, acquiring and holding of shares, debentures, bonds, stock, units, etc. providing various services i.e. advancing loan against listed shares, securities and properties, margin funding, corporate loans, personal loans, trading in shares & securities, trade financing & bills discounting etc. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 02 September 2016 approved the sub division of face value of equity shares from Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 1/- per share and recommend the same for approval of shareholders in their 24th Annual General Meeting of the company.During the year 2015-16, the Board of Directors of the company decided to expand business operations of the Company in some other fields and altered the Memorandum of Associations to add some new business activities. Further, the company altered the existing Articles of Association of the Company to be in line with the provisions of Companies, Act, 2013.During the year 2015-16, the Company decided to expand the business operations of the Company in some other fields and add some new business activities.During the year under review 2016-17, The Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 25, 2016, approved sub-division of each equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each to face value of Rs.1/- each and consequent alteration in Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company as per the provisions of Section 61 of Companies Act, 2013, approval of shareholder has been accorded for sub-division of shares and Consequent alteration in Capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company in the last Annual General Meeting held on 28 September 2016.