Goldline International Finvest Ltd Management Discussions

The Board takes pleasure in presenting your Companys 30thAnnual Report for the year 2021-22 along with the compliance report on corporate governance. This chapter on Management Discussion and Analysis forms a part of the compliance report on Corporate Governance.

The following Management Discussion and Analysis (MD &A) is intended to help the reader to understand the results of operation, financial condition of Gold line International Finvest Limited.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT

Having started as an Investment Company, it has grown organically by building large network of Financial Consultancy. The main Business of our company is basically investments but as a strategy of going global we have started investment advisory services in India and abroad in order to undertake money market operations, treasury managements. We also act as administrators of different investment trust.

OUTLOOK

Company sought to increase workforce productivity by aligning corporate and individual goals that would result in improved business performance. Keeping in mind the requirement of growth and consolidation as well as opportunities arising we deal in selling, buying, acquiring and holding of shares, debentures, stocks, bonds, units etc.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 1956, Companies Act, 2013, guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and any other provisions as applicable, if any, Our Management accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for the various estimates and judgments used therein. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions and reasonably present our state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year.

The following discussions on our financial condition and result of operations should be read together with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes to these statements included in the Annual Report. MD & A is provided as a supplement to and should be read in conjunction with, our financial statements and the accompanying Notes to Financial Statements.

STRENGTH

The Company yet to work out its future working strategy. The management will strengthen its working force to keep pace with the market condition as and when it plans to start activities at certain level.

RISK & CONCERNS

The Company is mainly exposed to market risk (including liquidity risk), interest risk and credit risk.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company strongly believes that internal control systems are necessary for Good Corporate Governance and has in place an effective system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are properly safeguarded and protected and used optimally and financial transactions are reported accurately.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Material development in human resources/ industrial relations front has been dealt with in the Directors Report, under the head ‘Operations and ‘Industrial Relations, which should be treated as forming part of this Management and Discussion Analysis.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this management discussion and analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important development that could affect the Companys operations include a downtrend in the Industry global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India, applicable statues, litigations etc.

DISCLOSURES BY MANAGEMENT TO THE BOARD

All disclosures relating o financial and commercial transactions where Directors may have a potential interest are provided to the Board and the interested directors do not participate in the discussion nor do they vote on such matters.