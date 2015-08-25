Goplee Infotech Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
GOPLEE INFOTECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Ws Goplee Infotech Limited as
on 31st March, 2010 and also the Profit and Loss account of the year ended
on the date annexed thereto and cash flow statement for the year ended on
that date. These financial statements are the responsibility of the
Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on ouraudit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of the section 227
of the Companies Act, 1956. We enclose in the annexure a statement on the
matters specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said order.
1. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
2. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those
books;
3. The said Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts;
4. In our opinion, the Balance sheet, Profit & Loss account and Cash flow
statement dealt with by this report are in compliance in all material
aspect with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of
section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;
5. On the basis of the written representation received from the Directors
of the company as on 31st March, 2010 and taken on record by the Board of
Directors, we report that none of the directors of the company are
disqualified as on 31 March 2010, from being appointed as a director in
terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act,
1956;
6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the Accounts together with the schedules annexed
thereto read with the notes on account, made thereon subject to annexure
attached to this report and notes in the Notes of Accounts, gives the
information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required
and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles
generally accepted in India:
i. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of the affairs of the
Company as at 31st March 2010 and;
ii. In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the reported profit for
the year ended on that date; and
iii. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the
Company for the year ended on that date.
For Shirish Dalai & Associates
Chartered Accountants
Place: Ahmedabad SHRISH DALAL
Date : June 01, 2010 (Proprietor)
Membership No.: 8996
Annexure to the Auditors Report for the Year Ended on 31aMarch, 2010
(Referred to in paragraph (3) of our report of even date)
I.(a) The Company has maintained proper record to show full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management. In our
opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material
discrepancies have been noticed on such verifications.
(c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off any substantial part
of the fixed assets which has affected going concern status of the Company.
II.(a) As explained to us, physical verification of the inventory (except
material in transit and lying with third parties) has been conducted by the
management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of
verification is reasonable.
(b) In our opinion, the procedure of physical verification of inventories
followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the
size of the company and the nature of the business.
(c) On the basis of our examination of the records of inventory, we are of
the opinion that the company is maintaining proper records of inventory.
However no verification of inventory took place during the year.
III.(a) The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to
Companies, firm or other parties listed in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and as such information regarding
rate of interest, overdue amounts and other terms & conditions of loans
granted is not required to be furnished.
(b) The Company has not taken any loans during the year from the parties
covered in the register maintained a/s. 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(c) In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on
which loans have been taken from Companies, firms or other parties listed
in the register maintained u/s. 301 are prima facie not prejudicial to the
interest of the Company.
(d) In our opinion, the company is regular in repaying the principal
amounts as per stipulations & has been regular in payment of interest
whatever applicable.
(e) As per records, of the company, there are no overdue amounts of loan
taken from companies firms or other parties listed in the register
maintained u/s. 301 of the companies Act,1956.
IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with size of
the company and the nature of its business with regards to purchase of
inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. Further
on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the company
carried out in according with the auditing standards generally accepting in
India, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major
weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control procedure.
V.(a) According to the information and explanations given to us we are of
the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the register
maintained u/s. 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, no transactions of purchase and sale of goods materials and
services, made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements to be entered into
the registered maintained u/s. 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, aggregate
during the year to Rs. 5 Lacs in respect of any party.
VI. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, the company has not accepted any deposit within the provision of
section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies
(Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 1975.
VII. In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system
commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.
VIII. As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records have not been
prescribed by the Central Government under Clause (d) of Sub-Section (1) of
Section 209 of the Companies Act,1956.
IX.(a) According to the records of the Company and as explained to us, the
company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities
undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Service tax, Investor
Education and Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Wealth
Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, and other Statutory dues to the extent
applicable to it.
(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Custom
Duty, Excise Duty and Cess were outstanding as at 31st March 2010 for a
period or more than six months from the date they become payable.
X. The company has not incurred any loss in the current year and it had
loss of insignificant amount in previous year. It has accumulated losses as
at 31st March 2010.
XI. Based on our examination of documents and record maintained by the
company, we are of the opinion that since the company has not granted any
loan and advance on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares,
debenture and other securities, it is not required to maintain records in
respect thereof.
XII. In our opinion, the company is neither a chit fund nor nidhi / mutual
benefit fund/Society and hence clause 4 (xii) of the Order is not
applicable.
XIII. The company is dealing in or trading in Share, Securities, Debentures
and Other Investments and accordingly the company has maintained sufficient
records showing quantity and value of Shares purchased and sold. The
investments made by the company are generally held in the name of the
company.
XIV. Based on our examination of the records, we are of the opinion that
the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from
banks or financial institutions.
XV. According to the information and explanations given to us and on over
all examination of the balance sheet of the company we report that the
funds raised on short term basis have not been used for long term
investment.
XVI. During the year the company has not made any Preferential allotment of
shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained a/s. 301
of the Companies Act, 1956.
XVII. During the year the company has not issued any debenture.
XVIII. During the year under review no money was raised by public issue.
XIX. During the course of examination of the books and records of the
company, carried out in accordance with Auditing Standards generally
accepted in India. We have neither come across any instance of fraud by the
Company, noticed or reported during the year not have been informed of such
case by the management.
