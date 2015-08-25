Goplee Infotech Ltd Share Price Auditors Report

GOPLEE INFOTECH LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 AUDITORS REPORT To The Members We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Ws Goplee Infotech Limited as on 31st March, 2010 and also the Profit and Loss account of the year ended on the date annexed thereto and cash flow statement for the year ended on that date. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of the section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956. We enclose in the annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said order. 1. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; 2. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; 3. The said Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts; 4. In our opinion, the Balance sheet, Profit & Loss account and Cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in compliance in all material aspect with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956; 5. On the basis of the written representation received from the Directors of the company as on 31st March, 2010 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors of the company are disqualified as on 31 March 2010, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956; 6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Accounts together with the schedules annexed thereto read with the notes on account, made thereon subject to annexure attached to this report and notes in the Notes of Accounts, gives the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India: i. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of the affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2010 and; ii. In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the reported profit for the year ended on that date; and iii. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date. For Shirish Dalai & Associates Chartered Accountants Place: Ahmedabad SHRISH DALAL Date : June 01, 2010 (Proprietor) Membership No.: 8996 Annexure to the Auditors Report for the Year Ended on 31aMarch, 2010 (Referred to in paragraph (3) of our report of even date) I.(a) The Company has maintained proper record to show full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. (b) Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verifications. (c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off any substantial part of the fixed assets which has affected going concern status of the Company. II.(a) As explained to us, physical verification of the inventory (except material in transit and lying with third parties) has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. (b) In our opinion, the procedure of physical verification of inventories followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of the business. (c) On the basis of our examination of the records of inventory, we are of the opinion that the company is maintaining proper records of inventory. However no verification of inventory took place during the year. III.(a) The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to Companies, firm or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and as such information regarding rate of interest, overdue amounts and other terms & conditions of loans granted is not required to be furnished. (b) The Company has not taken any loans during the year from the parties covered in the register maintained a/s. 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (c) In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which loans have been taken from Companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained u/s. 301 are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (d) In our opinion, the company is regular in repaying the principal amounts as per stipulations & has been regular in payment of interest whatever applicable. (e) As per records, of the company, there are no overdue amounts of loan taken from companies firms or other parties listed in the register maintained u/s. 301 of the companies Act,1956. IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with size of the company and the nature of its business with regards to purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. Further on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the company carried out in according with the auditing standards generally accepting in India, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control procedure. V.(a) According to the information and explanations given to us we are of the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the register maintained u/s. 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions of purchase and sale of goods materials and services, made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements to be entered into the registered maintained u/s. 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, aggregate during the year to Rs. 5 Lacs in respect of any party. VI. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit within the provision of section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 1975. VII. In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. VIII. As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records have not been prescribed by the Central Government under Clause (d) of Sub-Section (1) of Section 209 of the Companies Act,1956. IX.(a) According to the records of the Company and as explained to us, the company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Service tax, Investor Education and Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, and other Statutory dues to the extent applicable to it. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Cess were outstanding as at 31st March 2010 for a period or more than six months from the date they become payable. X. The company has not incurred any loss in the current year and it had loss of insignificant amount in previous year. It has accumulated losses as at 31st March 2010. XI. Based on our examination of documents and record maintained by the company, we are of the opinion that since the company has not granted any loan and advance on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debenture and other securities, it is not required to maintain records in respect thereof. XII. In our opinion, the company is neither a chit fund nor nidhi / mutual benefit fund/Society and hence clause 4 (xii) of the Order is not applicable. XIII. The company is dealing in or trading in Share, Securities, Debentures and Other Investments and accordingly the company has maintained sufficient records showing quantity and value of Shares purchased and sold. The investments made by the company are generally held in the name of the company. XIV. Based on our examination of the records, we are of the opinion that the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions. XV. According to the information and explanations given to us and on over all examination of the balance sheet of the company we report that the funds raised on short term basis have not been used for long term investment. XVI. During the year the company has not made any Preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained a/s. 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. XVII. During the year the company has not issued any debenture. XVIII. During the year under review no money was raised by public issue. XIX. During the course of examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with Auditing Standards generally accepted in India. We have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company, noticed or reported during the year not have been informed of such case by the management. For Shirish Dalai & Associates Chartered Accountants Place: Ahmedabad SHRISH DALAL Date : June 01, 2010 (Proprietor) Membership No.: 8996