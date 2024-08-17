iifl-logo-icon 1
Goplee Infotech Ltd Share Price

0.63
(-4.55%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Goplee Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.63

Prev. Close

0.66

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.63

Day's Low

0.63

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Goplee Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Goplee Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Goplee Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.30%

Non-Promoter- 44.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goplee Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

9.42

9.42

9.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.43

-1.3

-1.3

Net Worth

7.99

8.12

8.12

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Goplee Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goplee Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Gopladas Bhojwani

Managing Director

Naresh G Bhojwani

Director

Mukesh G Bhojwani

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Girish Shirangi

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Suresh Kumar Tulsiani

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Bhagwandas Vaparani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goplee Infotech Ltd

Summary

Goplee Infotech Ltd Was originally incorporated in 1995 with the name title Goplee Lease and Finance Ltd. The company came into public with the public issue of 5 million shares at the rate of Rs. 10 at par in the same year. The issue was well subscribed and company was launched as an NBFC and kept continue its group business of construction.The promoters of the company and the founder chairman of the company had a long experience of construction and estate development. The chairman then and now is Shree Gopladas Bhojwani is a known public figure. On the other hand he had very vast vision in the field of business and industrial development. The group companies have grown very fast with his command.Since the energetic aptitude of Shree Gopaldasji his son Shree Naresh Bhojwani the MD in the company with excellent knowledge and talent with future vision converted a Lease and Finance Co. into Information Technology Co. to boost his venture in the new dream company which will give a major boost to the company along with providing intellectual persons to coordinate themselves with this growing field and bring in the new technology in the state of Gujarat at India. The conversion of leasing co. to the IT co. was done in the year 2002. Since then the MD Shree Naresh Bhojwani has taken initiative to develop IT sector to this dream Co.
