SectorTrading
Open₹0.63
Prev. Close₹0.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.63
Day's Low₹0.63
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
9.42
9.42
9.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.43
-1.3
-1.3
Net Worth
7.99
8.12
8.12
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Gopladas Bhojwani
Managing Director
Naresh G Bhojwani
Director
Mukesh G Bhojwani
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Girish Shirangi
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Suresh Kumar Tulsiani
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Bhagwandas Vaparani
Reports by Goplee Infotech Ltd
Summary
Goplee Infotech Ltd Was originally incorporated in 1995 with the name title Goplee Lease and Finance Ltd. The company came into public with the public issue of 5 million shares at the rate of Rs. 10 at par in the same year. The issue was well subscribed and company was launched as an NBFC and kept continue its group business of construction.The promoters of the company and the founder chairman of the company had a long experience of construction and estate development. The chairman then and now is Shree Gopladas Bhojwani is a known public figure. On the other hand he had very vast vision in the field of business and industrial development. The group companies have grown very fast with his command.Since the energetic aptitude of Shree Gopaldasji his son Shree Naresh Bhojwani the MD in the company with excellent knowledge and talent with future vision converted a Lease and Finance Co. into Information Technology Co. to boost his venture in the new dream company which will give a major boost to the company along with providing intellectual persons to coordinate themselves with this growing field and bring in the new technology in the state of Gujarat at India. The conversion of leasing co. to the IT co. was done in the year 2002. Since then the MD Shree Naresh Bhojwani has taken initiative to develop IT sector to this dream Co.
