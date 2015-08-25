Goplee Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
9.42
9.42
9.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.43
-1.3
-1.3
Net Worth
7.99
8.12
8.12
Minority Interest
Debt
1.27
0.62
0.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.26
8.74
8.74
Fixed Assets
6.09
6.14
6.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.47
0.47
0.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.4
2.11
2
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.3
0.3
0.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.14
1.82
1.72
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
Cash
0.3
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
9.26
8.74
8.74
