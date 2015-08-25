iifl-logo-icon 1
Goplee Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

0.63
(-4.55%)
Aug 25, 2015

QUICKLINKS FOR Goplee Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

9.42

9.42

9.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.43

-1.3

-1.3

Net Worth

7.99

8.12

8.12

Minority Interest

Debt

1.27

0.62

0.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.26

8.74

8.74

Fixed Assets

6.09

6.14

6.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.47

0.47

0.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.4

2.11

2

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.3

0.3

0.29

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.14

1.82

1.72

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

Cash

0.3

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

9.26

8.74

8.74

