Goplee Infotech Ltd Management Discussions

Goplee Infotech Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
GOPLEE INFOTECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Structure and Development:
The domestic market presents a significant opportunity as IT spending in
India is growing at a pace faster than in any other country in the Asia
Pacific region. Increased IT adoption is not only by the large/mid-size
companies, but also by the 35 million strong small and medium business
(SMB) segment is expected to drive growth in the future. While the last
year outlook for global technology related spending was affected by the
recessionary environment, a rebound is expected from current year and
onwards.
Moving forward, the IT sector faces a transforming macro economic
environment, rapidly changing customers need, evolving services and
business models, and rising stakeholders (employees, investors)
aspirations. These forces are expected to redefine the nature of demand and
supply for the industry, and also redefine the strategic imperatives for
businesses in future.
We believe that there are opportunities as well as constraints and are
exploring different processes to effectively meet expectations on cost
effective business solutions. Despite the near-term uncertainties, Indias
medium to long term economic outlook remains positive and supports
forecasts of increasing technology penetration.
The lessons from modern financial history are that recoveries from
financial crisis are always slow and this has been an unusually
synchronized global downturn, the upturn may be slower.
Strategically, our focus is in providing IT solutions and related services,
which is an evergreen requirement of any business segment.
Opportunities and threats:
The Companys business broadly consists of creating IT awareness and
providing complete
IT solution. The Company is placed with wide array of products to cater to
the demand. Company believes that in future, Indian product companies will
create greater market share in global software markets and is all set to
capitalize on the upswing in the industry.
The strength of a company is based on simple foundation of delivering
quality services, reliable solutions, long term partnerships, and a
price/value structure.
Segment wise performance:
The company is engaged in IT services and related activities. It has
generated a considerable Income from the operations of IT services in the
year 2009-10 and looking forward to enter new areas of IT industry in order
to generate more revenues.
Outlook:
Company has a clear vision in the IT Sector and will develop it very fast,
all present infrastructure plan and long term plan to generate more and
more business, employment, awareness and reward to all related clients and
people like Share holders, Management people and all Staff members, so as
to have sincerity and integrity towards the fate of the company.
The Company is making all efforts to accelerate growth of its business. It
expects to improve its position in the market and become more profitable,
increase efficiency and controlling cost.
Risk and concerns:
Your Company operates in an environment, which has risk particular to the
Industry. The Company may encounter with many risk, some of which can be
classified as Economy risk, Product risk, Industry risk, Competitive
pressure, Customer Relationship Management risk, Legal & Statutory
Compliances, Security & Business Continuity risk and Delivery disputes.
Internal control system:
The Company has an adequate system of internal controls to see that all the
assets are safeguarded, there is efficiency in operations, optimum
utilization of resources, effective monitoring thereof and compliance with
applicable laws and regulations.
Developments in human resources and industrial relations:
The information required under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 is not
required to be given as no employee falls under the purview of this
section.
The Company continued to maintain cordial industrial relations with all the
employees throughout the year under review.
Forward looking statement:
This section of the Annual Report has been included in adherence to the
spirit enunciated in the Code of Corporate Governance. Shareholders and
Readers are cautioned that the opinions expressed by the management may be
forward looking statements in the current scenario. Actual results,
performances, achievements or sequence of events may be materially
different from the view expressed in the statement.