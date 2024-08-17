iifl-logo-icon 1
Goplee Infotech Ltd Company Summary

0.63
(-4.55%)
Aug 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Goplee Infotech Ltd Summary

Goplee Infotech Ltd Was originally incorporated in 1995 with the name title Goplee Lease and Finance Ltd. The company came into public with the public issue of 5 million shares at the rate of Rs. 10 at par in the same year. The issue was well subscribed and company was launched as an NBFC and kept continue its group business of construction.The promoters of the company and the founder chairman of the company had a long experience of construction and estate development. The chairman then and now is Shree Gopladas Bhojwani is a known public figure. On the other hand he had very vast vision in the field of business and industrial development. The group companies have grown very fast with his command.Since the energetic aptitude of Shree Gopaldasji his son Shree Naresh Bhojwani the MD in the company with excellent knowledge and talent with future vision converted a Lease and Finance Co. into Information Technology Co. to boost his venture in the new dream company which will give a major boost to the company along with providing intellectual persons to coordinate themselves with this growing field and bring in the new technology in the state of Gujarat at India. The conversion of leasing co. to the IT co. was done in the year 2002. Since then the MD Shree Naresh Bhojwani has taken initiative to develop IT sector to this dream Co.

