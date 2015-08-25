Goplee Infotech Ltd Share Price directors Report

GOPLEE INFOTECH LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 DIRECTORS REPORT Dear Members, Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 16th Annual Report together with audited statement of accounts of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2010. 1. OPERATIONS: The company has a very good Operational activity during the year due to good market. 2. FINANCIAL RESULTS: The financial result during the year 2009-10 is summarized below: PARTICULARS (AMOUNT Rs. In Lacs) 2009-10 2008-09 Turn Over 19.62 15.13 Expenses 16.44 15.38 Profit Before Tax 3.18 -00.25 Provision for Taxation 0.49 00.00 Profit after Tax 2.69 -00.25 3. DIVIDEND: The Company does not recommend any dividend during the year. 4. PUBLIC DEPOSITS: During the year the company has not accepted any deposit a/s 58A of the Companies Act, 1956. 5. AUDITORS: M/s. Shirish Dalai & Associates, Chartered Accountants the Statutory Auditors of the Company retire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. The Company has received confirmation that their appointment, if made would be within the prescribed limit specified u/s 224(1 B) of the Companies Act,1956 and that they are not disqualified for such appointment within the meaning of Section 226 of the Companies Act, 1956. Your Directors recommend re-appointment of M/s Shirish Dalai & Associates as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the current financial year and fixation of their remuneration. 6. DIRECTORS: In accordance with the Companies Act, 1956, Mr. Mukesh G Bhojwani who is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, have offered himself for re-appointment. 7. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND EXPENDITURE: The Company does not own manufacturing activity, the disclosure of information relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption to be disclosed in terms of Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act,1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 are not applicable and hence not given. There are no foreign exchange transactions during the year. 8. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES: The Company does not have any employee who is in receipt of remuneration aggregating to the sum prescribed u/s 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended till date. 9. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT: Pursuant to the requirements u/s 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 your Directors hereby state and confirm that: (i) in preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; (ii) they have selected the accounting policies and applied them consistently and made; judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year under review and for the profit of the Company for the same period; (iii) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and (iv) they have prepared theAnnual accounts on a going concern basis. 10. LISTING: The equity shares of the Company are listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange (ASE). The trading of the shares of the Company is suspended by the stock exchanges. The management is taking all the necessary steps in order to revoke the suspension of trading in the Equity shares of the Company. 11. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE: A report on corporate governance is annexed to this report. A certificate from Statutory Auditors with regards to the compliance of the Corporate Governance by the company is annexed to this report. The company has fully complied with all mandatory requirements as prescribed under clause 49 of the listing agreement. In addition, the company has also implemented some of the non mandatory provisions of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement. 12. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS: Your Directors express their gratitude for the support and guidance received from Shareholders, Banks and other agencies. The Directors also express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the employees for their commendable teamwork and efforts during the year. By Order of the Board For GOPLEE INFOTECH LIMITED Place: Ahmedabad Gopaldas P Bhojwani Date : June 01, 2010 Chairman MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Industry Structure and Development: The domestic market presents a significant opportunity as IT spending in India is growing at a pace faster than in any other country in the Asia Pacific region. Increased IT adoption is not only by the large/mid-size companies, but also by the 35 million strong small and medium business (SMB) segment is expected to drive growth in the future. While the last year outlook for global technology related spending was affected by the recessionary environment, a rebound is expected from current year and onwards. Moving forward, the IT sector faces a transforming macro economic environment, rapidly changing customers need, evolving services and business models, and rising stakeholders (employees, investors) aspirations. These forces are expected to redefine the nature of demand and supply for the industry, and also redefine the strategic imperatives for businesses in future. We believe that there are opportunities as well as constraints and are exploring different processes to effectively meet expectations on cost effective business solutions. Despite the near-term uncertainties, Indias medium to long term economic outlook remains positive and supports forecasts of increasing technology penetration. The lessons from modern financial history are that recoveries from financial crisis are always slow and this has been an unusually synchronized global downturn, the upturn may be slower. Strategically, our focus is in providing IT solutions and related services, which is an evergreen requirement of any business segment. Opportunities and threats: The Companys business broadly consists of creating IT awareness and providing complete IT solution. The Company is placed with wide array of products to cater to the demand. Company believes that in future, Indian product companies will create greater market share in global software markets and is all set to capitalize on the upswing in the industry. The strength of a company is based on simple foundation of delivering quality services, reliable solutions, long term partnerships, and a price/value structure. Segment wise performance: The company is engaged in IT services and related activities. It has generated a considerable Income from the operations of IT services in the year 2009-10 and looking forward to enter new areas of IT industry in order to generate more revenues. Outlook: Company has a clear vision in the IT Sector and will develop it very fast, all present infrastructure plan and long term plan to generate more and more business, employment, awareness and reward to all related clients and people like Share holders, Management people and all Staff members, so as to have sincerity and integrity towards the fate of the company. The Company is making all efforts to accelerate growth of its business. It expects to improve its position in the market and become more profitable, increase efficiency and controlling cost. Risk and concerns: Your Company operates in an environment, which has risk particular to the Industry. The Company may encounter with many risk, some of which can be classified as Economy risk, Product risk, Industry risk, Competitive pressure, Customer Relationship Management risk, Legal & Statutory Compliances, Security & Business Continuity risk and Delivery disputes. Internal control system: The Company has an adequate system of internal controls to see that all the assets are safeguarded, there is efficiency in operations, optimum utilization of resources, effective monitoring thereof and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Developments in human resources and industrial relations: The information required under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 is not required to be given as no employee falls under the purview of this section. The Company continued to maintain cordial industrial relations with all the employees throughout the year under review. Forward looking statement: This section of the Annual Report has been included in adherence to the spirit enunciated in the Code of Corporate Governance. Shareholders and Readers are cautioned that the opinions expressed by the management may be forward looking statements in the current scenario. Actual results, performances, achievements or sequence of events may be materially different from the view expressed in the statement.