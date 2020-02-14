TO THE MEMBERS OF GUJARAT BOROSIL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Gujarat Borosil Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 st March 2019, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements".

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March 2019, and profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw our attention to the Note no. 49 to the financial statements, regarding the "Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between Vyline Glass Works Limited, Fennel Investment and Finance Private Limited and the Company with Borosil Glass Works Limited (’BGWL’) and demerger of the Scientific and Industrial products and Consumer products businesses of into Borosil Limited (Formerly known as Hopewell Tableware Limited) - a wholly owned subsidiary of BGWL". The appointed date is 1 st October, 2018. Pending approval of the above scheme by the various stakeholders & regulatory authorities, the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 st March 2019 have been prepared on going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (i) Inventories As of 31 st March, 2019, inventories appear on the financial statements for an amount of Rs. 3701.15 lakhs, which constitutes 29.16 % of the total current assets. A s indicated i n N ote no. 3 .4 to the f inancial statements, inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value: Our audit procedures included the following: • Reviewing the Company’s process and • procedures for physical verification of inventories at year end. The Company may recognize an inventory allowance if inventory items are damaged, if the selling price has declined, or if the estimated costs to completion or to be incurred to make the sale have increased. • Assessing the methods used to value inventories and ensuring ourselves of the consistency of accounting methods. • Reviewing of the reported acquisition cost on a • sample basis. • Analysing of the Company’s assessment of net realizable value, as well as reviewing the assumptions and calculations for stock obsolescence. We focused on this matter because of the: • Assessing the appropriateness of disclosures provided in the financial statements. • Significance of the inventory balance. • Complexity involved in de termining inventory quantities on hand due to the number and diversity of inventory storage locations. • Valuation procedure including of obsolete inventories.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (ii) Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (new revenue accounting). Revenue is recognized net of discounts & rebates earned by the customers on the Company’s sales. The discounts & rebates recognized based on sales made during the year. We assessed the Company’s processes and controls for recognizing revenue as part of our audit. Our audit procedures included the following : Revenue is recognized when control of the underlying products have been transferred along with satisfaction of performance obligation. • Assessing the environment of the IT systems related to invoicing and measurement as well as other relevant systems supporting the accounting of revenue. The application of the new revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations. • Examining customer invoices and receipts of payment on a test basis. With regard to the expected impact of the initial application of Ind AS 115 from the financial year 2018 onward, our audit approach included, among other items: Additionally, new revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involve collection of information in respect of disaggregated revenue. • Assessing the Company’s process to identify the impact of adoption of the new revenue accounting standards. Accordingly, it has been determined as a key audit matter. • Verifying the completeness of disclosure in the financial statements as per Ind AS 115.

Other Information

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the management discussion & analysis and director’s report included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The above information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above other information, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure A" .

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note 36 to the financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm’s Registration No. 101720W/W100355)

R. Koria

Partner

(Membership No.35629)

Place : Mumbai

Date : 7th May, 2019

"ANNEXURE A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ of our report of even date to the members of Gujarat Borosil Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 $ March, 2019)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gujarat Borosil Limited ("the Company") as of 31 st March, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 st March, 2019 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm’s Registration No. 101720W/W100355)

R. Koria

Partner

(Membership No.35629)

Place : Mumbai

Date : 7th May, 2019

"ANNEXURE B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Gujarat Borosil Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 st March, 2019) i. In respect of its fixed assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

b. As explained to us, the Company has physically verified assets, in accordance with a phased program of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification as compared with the available records.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us and based on the examination of the deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii. In respect of its inventories:

As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management, except for inventories in transit for which management confirmation has been received. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable. Discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventories between the physical inventories and book records were not material, having regard to the size of the operations of the Company, and the same have been properly dealt with.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of the clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not given any loan, made investments and provided guarantees and securities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of the clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) (d) of the act, as applicable and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding as at 31 st March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. Details of dues of Duty of Income Tax, Service Tax and Sales Tax aggregating to Rs. 696.91 Lakhs that have not been deposited on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of the Statutes Nature of the Period to which it Amounts (Rs. Forum where the Dues relates in Lakhs) (*) dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Assessment 52.58 CIT (A) Vadodara Year(A.Y) 2012-13 to 2015-16 A.Y. 2010-11 5.36 Dy, Commissioner of Income tax A.Y. 2003-04 83.88 Gujarat High Court Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax 2000-01, 2002-03 and 2004-05 550.84 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Vadodara Service Tax under Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax April 2013 to December, 2013 and November, 2015 to September, 2016 4.25 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Total 696.91

* Net of amount paid under protest

viii. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that as on 31 st March, 2019 the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks. The Company does not have any borrowings from financial institutions, government and debenture holders.

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments). The term loans raised during the year have, prima facie, been applied for the purpose for which they are raised.

x. Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid or provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, Company’s transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, as applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards. xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not raised any money by preferential allotment or private placement of share or debentures. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, therefore, the provisions of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm’s Registration No. 101720W/W100355)

R. Koria

Partner

(Membership No.35629)

Place : Mumbai

Date : 7th May, 2019