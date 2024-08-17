iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged Share Price

89.5
(-4.23%)
Feb 14, 2020|03:56:45 PM

Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

92.25

Prev. Close

93.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2.29

Day's High

93.75

Day's Low

88.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

13.34

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

610.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gujarat Borosil Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Borosil Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:31 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.53%

Foreign: 5.52%

Indian: 69.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 24.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

34.1

34.1

59.14

34.1

Preference Capital

169.96

25.04

0

0

Reserves

18.62

9.76

2.8

13.73

Net Worth

222.68

68.9

61.94

47.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

216.76

198.05

182.95

181.6

yoy growth (%)

9.44

8.25

0.74

19.63

Raw materials

-55.8

-52.34

-43.25

-52.56

As % of sales

25.74

26.42

23.64

28.94

Employee costs

-26.09

-23.74

-22.28

-19.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

14.17

8.63

22.39

11.9

Depreciation

-17.88

-16.67

-14.38

-13.67

Tax paid

-4.08

0.23

-8.1

-4.37

Working capital

19.35

-14.62

12.85

-1.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.44

8.25

0.74

19.63

Op profit growth

17.82

-12.45

16.41

58.98

EBIT growth

22.63

-33.07

48.69

128.9

Net profit growth

45.72

-51.55

89.63

392.63

No Record Found

Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

731.7

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

547.6

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.25

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.5

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.25

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

P K Kheruka

Whole-time Director

Ashok Jain

Company Secretary

Kishore Talreja

Independent Director

Shalini Kamath

Whole-time Director

V Ramaswami

Additional Director

Shreevar Kheruka

Addtnl Independent Director

Raj Kumar Jain

Addtnl Independent Director

Haigreve Khaitan

Addtnl Independent Director

Asif Syed Ibrahim

Addtnl Independent Director

P V Bhide

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged

Summary

Gujarat Borosil(GBL)[ Formerly Gujarat Window Glass], promoted by Borosil Glass Works an active player in flat glass industry. GBL incorporated as Gujarat Window Glass in Dec.88, Gujarat Borosil (GBL) got its present name in May 92. The company was promoted by Borosil Glass Works. B L Kheruka is the chairman. GBL has a subsidiary, Swapan Properties, an investment company.In Jan.93, GBL came out with its initial public offering to part-finance the setting up of a sheet glass project with a capacity of 10 mln sq mtr pa (2mm thickness basis) at Govali, Bharuch. The project cost was Rs 64.87 cr.GBL entered into an agreement with Euro Commerce, Poland, under consortium with Vitrocer-Projekt and HSO Sheet Glass Company, Szczakowa, Poland. In Feb.95, the company also entered into an agreement with the Gas Authority of India for the supply of natural gas, availability of which would effect a significant reduction in the fuel cost.During 1994-95, GBL issued 14,24,930 shares to the promoter company, Borosil Glass Works, by way of a preferential issue at a premium of Rs 4.50. In Nov.94, it also issued 19,42,000 equity shares to financial institutions by converting a portion of their loan into equity shares.During the year 1996-97 the company privately placed 19.5% secured redeemable non-convertible debentures with IDBI and IFCI. During the year 1997-98, As a result of accumulated loss of the company having exceeded the entire net worth, the director have decided to make a reference to t
