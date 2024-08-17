Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹92.25
Prev. Close₹93.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.29
Day's High₹93.75
Day's Low₹88.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.34
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)610.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
34.1
34.1
59.14
34.1
Preference Capital
169.96
25.04
0
0
Reserves
18.62
9.76
2.8
13.73
Net Worth
222.68
68.9
61.94
47.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
216.76
198.05
182.95
181.6
yoy growth (%)
9.44
8.25
0.74
19.63
Raw materials
-55.8
-52.34
-43.25
-52.56
As % of sales
25.74
26.42
23.64
28.94
Employee costs
-26.09
-23.74
-22.28
-19.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
14.17
8.63
22.39
11.9
Depreciation
-17.88
-16.67
-14.38
-13.67
Tax paid
-4.08
0.23
-8.1
-4.37
Working capital
19.35
-14.62
12.85
-1.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.44
8.25
0.74
19.63
Op profit growth
17.82
-12.45
16.41
58.98
EBIT growth
22.63
-33.07
48.69
128.9
Net profit growth
45.72
-51.55
89.63
392.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
731.7
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
547.6
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.25
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.5
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.25
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
P K Kheruka
Whole-time Director
Ashok Jain
Company Secretary
Kishore Talreja
Independent Director
Shalini Kamath
Whole-time Director
V Ramaswami
Additional Director
Shreevar Kheruka
Addtnl Independent Director
Raj Kumar Jain
Addtnl Independent Director
Haigreve Khaitan
Addtnl Independent Director
Asif Syed Ibrahim
Addtnl Independent Director
P V Bhide
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged
Summary
Gujarat Borosil(GBL)[ Formerly Gujarat Window Glass], promoted by Borosil Glass Works an active player in flat glass industry. GBL incorporated as Gujarat Window Glass in Dec.88, Gujarat Borosil (GBL) got its present name in May 92. The company was promoted by Borosil Glass Works. B L Kheruka is the chairman. GBL has a subsidiary, Swapan Properties, an investment company.In Jan.93, GBL came out with its initial public offering to part-finance the setting up of a sheet glass project with a capacity of 10 mln sq mtr pa (2mm thickness basis) at Govali, Bharuch. The project cost was Rs 64.87 cr.GBL entered into an agreement with Euro Commerce, Poland, under consortium with Vitrocer-Projekt and HSO Sheet Glass Company, Szczakowa, Poland. In Feb.95, the company also entered into an agreement with the Gas Authority of India for the supply of natural gas, availability of which would effect a significant reduction in the fuel cost.During 1994-95, GBL issued 14,24,930 shares to the promoter company, Borosil Glass Works, by way of a preferential issue at a premium of Rs 4.50. In Nov.94, it also issued 19,42,000 equity shares to financial institutions by converting a portion of their loan into equity shares.During the year 1996-97 the company privately placed 19.5% secured redeemable non-convertible debentures with IDBI and IFCI. During the year 1997-98, As a result of accumulated loss of the company having exceeded the entire net worth, the director have decided to make a reference to t
Read More
