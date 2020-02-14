Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
14.17
8.63
22.39
11.9
Depreciation
-17.88
-16.67
-14.38
-13.67
Tax paid
-4.08
0.23
-8.1
-4.37
Working capital
19.35
-14.62
12.85
-1.32
Other operating items
Operating
11.54
-22.42
12.74
-7.46
Capital expenditure
7.38
47.67
4.42
-75.07
Free cash flow
18.93
25.24
17.16
-82.53
Equity raised
163.21
55.73
27.28
-77.71
Investing
10.01
30.53
-14.94
12.42
Financing
227.07
201.78
176.93
72.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
419.23
313.28
206.44
-75.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.