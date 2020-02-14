iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

89.5
(-4.23%)
Feb 14, 2020

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged

Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

14.17

8.63

22.39

11.9

Depreciation

-17.88

-16.67

-14.38

-13.67

Tax paid

-4.08

0.23

-8.1

-4.37

Working capital

19.35

-14.62

12.85

-1.32

Other operating items

Operating

11.54

-22.42

12.74

-7.46

Capital expenditure

7.38

47.67

4.42

-75.07

Free cash flow

18.93

25.24

17.16

-82.53

Equity raised

163.21

55.73

27.28

-77.71

Investing

10.01

30.53

-14.94

12.42

Financing

227.07

201.78

176.93

72.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

419.23

313.28

206.44

-75.72

