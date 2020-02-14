Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
216.76
198.05
182.95
181.6
yoy growth (%)
9.44
8.25
0.74
19.63
Raw materials
-55.8
-52.34
-43.25
-52.56
As % of sales
25.74
26.42
23.64
28.94
Employee costs
-26.09
-23.74
-22.28
-19.69
As % of sales
12.03
11.98
12.17
10.84
Other costs
-92.94
-86.39
-76.78
-74.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.87
43.62
41.96
40.99
Operating profit
41.91
35.57
40.63
34.9
OPM
19.33
17.96
22.21
19.22
Depreciation
-17.88
-16.67
-14.38
-13.67
Interest expense
-13.3
-13.76
-11.08
-10.6
Other income
3.45
3.5
7.22
1.27
Profit before tax
14.17
8.63
22.39
11.9
Taxes
-4.08
0.23
-8.1
-4.37
Tax rate
-28.85
2.75
-36.21
-36.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.08
8.87
14.28
7.53
Exceptional items
0
-1.95
0
0
Net profit
10.08
6.91
14.28
7.53
yoy growth (%)
45.72
-51.55
89.63
392.63
NPM
4.65
3.49
7.8
4.14
