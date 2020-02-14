iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

89.5
(-4.23%)
Feb 14, 2020

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

216.76

198.05

182.95

181.6

yoy growth (%)

9.44

8.25

0.74

19.63

Raw materials

-55.8

-52.34

-43.25

-52.56

As % of sales

25.74

26.42

23.64

28.94

Employee costs

-26.09

-23.74

-22.28

-19.69

As % of sales

12.03

11.98

12.17

10.84

Other costs

-92.94

-86.39

-76.78

-74.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.87

43.62

41.96

40.99

Operating profit

41.91

35.57

40.63

34.9

OPM

19.33

17.96

22.21

19.22

Depreciation

-17.88

-16.67

-14.38

-13.67

Interest expense

-13.3

-13.76

-11.08

-10.6

Other income

3.45

3.5

7.22

1.27

Profit before tax

14.17

8.63

22.39

11.9

Taxes

-4.08

0.23

-8.1

-4.37

Tax rate

-28.85

2.75

-36.21

-36.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.08

8.87

14.28

7.53

Exceptional items

0

-1.95

0

0

Net profit

10.08

6.91

14.28

7.53

yoy growth (%)

45.72

-51.55

89.63

392.63

NPM

4.65

3.49

7.8

4.14

