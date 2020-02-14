Gujarat Borosil Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
34.1
34.1
59.14
34.1
Preference Capital
169.96
25.04
0
0
Reserves
18.62
9.76
2.8
13.73
Net Worth
222.68
68.9
61.94
47.83
Minority Interest
Debt
131.67
115.3
114.5
104.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.8
19.32
26.21
10.91
Total Liabilities
375.15
203.52
202.65
162.79
Fixed Assets
244.05
127.58
131.67
106.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.55
30.54
0.01
14.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.45
0.84
7.2
0
Networking Capital
85.32
42.92
61.56
40.49
Inventories
37.01
23.28
28.2
21.32
Inventory Days
62.32
42.9
56.25
42.85
Sundry Debtors
24.07
24.45
26.76
24.82
Debtor Days
40.53
45.05
53.38
49.88
Other Current Assets
62.4
19.82
31.68
15.88
Sundry Creditors
-22.83
-14.48
-15.42
-12.15
Creditor Days
38.44
26.68
30.76
24.42
Other Current Liabilities
-15.33
-10.15
-9.66
-9.38
Cash
3.78
1.65
2.22
0.59
Total Assets
375.15
203.53
202.66
162.8
