HARLEYSTREET PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
HARLEYSTREET PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
1) We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/S. HARLEYSTREET
PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED as at 31st March, 2010 and also the Profit & Loss
Account of the Company for the year ended on that date and the Cash Flow
Statement forthe year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
2) We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 as amended
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 227(4A) of
the Companies Act, 1956, we give in the annexure, a statement on the
matters specified in paragraphs 4 of the said order.
Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in paragraph (3) above
we report that:
1. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
2. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the company, so far as appears from our examination of the books.
3. The Balance Sheet, the Profit & Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.
4. In our opinion the Balance sheet, the Profit & Loss Account and the Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards as referred to in sub section (3C) of Section 211 of the
Companies Act, 1956, as applicable.
5. Based on representations made by the directors of the company, as on 31
st March, 2010, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the directors of the company are, prima facie, as at 31st
March, 2010, is disqualified from being appointed as directors of the
company in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the accounts read with and subject to notes
thereon forming part of accounts as per Schedule-16 give the information
required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a
true and fair view;
(i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
company as at 31st March, 2010
(ii) in the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the Profit for the year
ended on that date; and
(iii) in the case of the Cash Flow statement, of the cash flows for the
year ended on that date.
For, SHAH & SHAH ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
NIMISH B. SHAH
PARTNER
Place: Ahmedabad Membership No. 30102
Date : 31st May, 2010 Firm Reg. No. 113742 W
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
Re: HARLEYSTREET PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
(Referred to in paragraph 3) of our report of even date)
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2003 as
amended issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section
227(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956 and on the basis of such checks, as we
considered appropriate and as per the information and explanations given to
us in the course of our audit, we further state that:
1.(a) The company has generally maintained proper records showing full
particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) As explained to us, major parts of the fixed assets have been
physically verified during the year by the management. No material
discrepancy was noticed between book records and physical inventory.
(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
has not disposed off substantial part of its fixed assets during the year.
2.(a) As explained to us, inventories including that with third parties
have been physically verified at reasonable during the year by the
management.
(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are generally reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of
the company and the nature of its business.
(c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material
discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.
3.(a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company
has not granted secured/ unsecured loans to companies, firms or other
parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has
not obtained secured/ unsecured loans from companies, firms or other
parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are generally adequate internal control procedures
commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business
with regard to purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for sale of goods
and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any
major weaknesses in the internal control system.
5.(a) According the information and explanations given to us, the
particulars of contracts or arrangements that need to be entered into the
register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been
so entered.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were
no contracts or arrangements that were required to be entered into the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and
aggregating during the year to Rs. 5,00,000 or more in respect to each such
party.
6. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
7. The company did not have any formal internal audit system during the
year under review. However, in the opinion of the management, the existing
internal control procedures are adequate and hence separate internal audit
is not called for.
8. The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of Cost Records under
Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for formulations
manufactured by the company. We are informed that the company is in the
process of installing adequate system for the same.
9.(a) According to the books of accounts examined by us and also based on
representations received from the management, the company is generally
regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory
dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales
Tax, wealth tax, custom duty, service tax, excise duty, cess and other
material statutory dues applicable to it.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth tax,
Service Tax, Custom duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears as at 31 st
March, 2010 for a period of more than six months from the date they became
payable.
(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no
dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, Service tax, custom duty, excise
duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
10. The company does not have any accumulated losses as at the end of the
financial year and has not incurred cash losses during the financial year
covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.
11. Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and
explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the
company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to bank.
12. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on
the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not granted loans
and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares,
debentures and other securities.
13. In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual
benefit fund/society.
14. The company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures
and other investments. However with respect to investment in shares, the
same have been held by the company in its own name.
15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by other from bank or financial
institutions.
16. On the basis of the records examined by us, and relying on the
information compiled by the company for co-relating the funds raised to the
end use of term loans, we have to state that the company has prima facie,
applied the term loans for the purposes for which they were obtained.
17. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, and an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we
report that no fund raised on short term basis have been used to finance
long term investment.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956.
19. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.
20. The Company has not raised any money through public issue during the
year.
21. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company was
noticed or reported during the year.
