SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹27
Prev. Close₹25.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹27
Day's Low₹27
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹40.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.57
P/E4.21
EPS6.42
Divi. Yield3.7
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
0.95
0.95
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.47
2.06
Net Worth
3.42
3.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Prashant Godha
Director
K S Chaturvedi
Whole-time Director
Saahil U Parikh
Managing Director
UMESHBHAI SHANTILAL PARIKH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
