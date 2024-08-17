iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged Share Price

27
(4.65%)
Apr 26, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

27

Prev. Close

25.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

27

Day's Low

27

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

40.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.57

P/E

4.21

EPS

6.42

Divi. Yield

3.7

Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:41 AM
Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.22%

Non-Promoter- 35.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

0.95

0.95

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

2.47

2.06

Net Worth

3.42

3.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prashant Godha

Director

K S Chaturvedi

Whole-time Director

Saahil U Parikh

Managing Director

UMESHBHAI SHANTILAL PARIKH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.