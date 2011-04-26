iifl-logo-icon 1
Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged Balance Sheet

27
(4.65%)
Apr 26, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

0.95

0.95

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

2.47

2.06

Net Worth

3.42

3.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.17

0.18

Total Liabilities

3.59

3.22

Fixed Assets

3.28

3.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.02

Networking Capital

-0.04

-0.72

Inventories

0.26

0.29

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.23

0.14

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.25

1.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.45

-0.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.33

-1.74

Cash

0.24

0.29

Total Assets

3.59

3.22

