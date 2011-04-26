Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
0.95
0.95
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.47
2.06
Net Worth
3.42
3.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.18
Total Liabilities
3.59
3.22
Fixed Assets
3.28
3.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
Networking Capital
-0.04
-0.72
Inventories
0.26
0.29
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.23
0.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.25
1.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.45
-0.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.33
-1.74
Cash
0.24
0.29
Total Assets
3.59
3.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.