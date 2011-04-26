Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
HARLEYSTREET PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 27th Annual Report and
Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2010.
FINANCIAL RESULTS For the year For the year
Particulars ended ended
31.3.2010 31.3.2009
(Rs. Lakhs)
Total Income 666.69 448.62
Total Expenditure 445.30 353.74
Depreciation 45.73 46.40
Profit/(Loss) before tax 76.66 48.48
Provision for taxation:
- Current 25.00 16.80
- Deferred tax (1.73) (3.74)
- Fringe benefit tax - 0.68
- Earlier year provision for (0.76) -
tax written back
Net Profit/(Loss) after tax 63.06 34.74
ADJUSTMENTS:
Balance of Profit/(Loss) 203.31 168.67
brought forward
Amount Available for 256.36 203.31
Appropriation
APPROPRIATIONS:
Proposed dividend 9.52 -
Tax on dividend 1.58 -
Balance carried forward 245.26 203.31
to Balance Sheet
266.36 203.31
REVIEW OF OPERATION:
The net total income of the company for the financial year under report is
Rs. 566.59 lacs as against the total net income of Rs. 448.62 lacs during
the previous year. The operations of the financial year under report have
resulted in a net profit after tax of Rs. 53.05 lacs as against net profit
of Rs. 34.74 lacs during previous year.
Most of the income earned by your Company during the year under report is
from manufacturing activities carried out for other pharmaceutical
companies on loan license basis.
FINANCE:
During the year, your company has repaid in full Term Loan due to AXIS
Bank.
DIVIDEND:
Your directors are pleased to recommend a equity dividend of Rs. 1/- per
share (10%) for the financial year under report. The dividend will be tax
free in the hands of the shareholders.
The dividend amounting to Rs. 9.52 lacs and dividend tax amounting to
Rs.1.58 lacs, if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be
appropriated out of the profits for the year.
DEPOSITS:
The company has not accepted any fixed deposits during the year which
attracts the provisions of Section 58(A) of the Companies Act, 1956.
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE:
A compliance certificate under Section 383A of the Companies Act, 1956,
received from the company secretary in whole time practice is attached
herewith.
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE OF COMPANY:
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders, your company has
shifted its registered office from the state of Gujarat to the state of
Maharashtra at Plot No. 142-AB, Kandivli Industrial Estate, Kandivli
(West), Mumbai - 400 067.
PERSONNEL:
None of the employee is drawing salary stated in the limits specified under
Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with Companies
(Particulars of Employees) Rules 1975.
DIRECTORS:
Mr. Umesh S. Parikh and Mr. Saahil Parikh retire by rotation at the
ensuingAnnual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-
appointment.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Your Directors confirm:-
i) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable
accounting standards have been followed;
ii) that appropriate accounting polices have been selected and applied
consistently and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year ended 31 March, 2010 and of the
profit of the company for the year.
iii) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
iv) that the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORT:
M/s. Shah & Shah Associates, Chartered Accountants, retire as auditors and,
being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
The Auditors Report read with the accounts referred to therein are self-
explanatory and, therefore, do not call for any further comments.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO:
In accordance with the requirements of Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies
Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report
of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, statement showing particulars with
respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign
exchange earning and outgo is given in the enclosed Annexure.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the support
and cooperation extended by all the Employees.
Place: Ahmedabad
Date : 31st May, 2010
For and on behalf of the Board
Umesh S. Parikh Kaushik S. Chaturvedi
Managing Director Director
ANNEXURE-I
Information pursuant to the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in Report
of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988
1. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
i) Energy conservation measures taken:
During the year under review, all possible efforts were made to ensure
optimum conservation of electricity and fuel at the plant of the company
(ii) Additional investment and proposals being implemented for reduction of
energy consumption:
Proposal to introduce improved operational methods, rationalization and
better methods of lighting to bring about a saving in power consumption.
(iii) Impact of the above measures:
As a result of the measures taken for conservation of energy as referred to
in (i) above, the power factor has improved to a desirable level.
(iv) A. Power and fuel Consumption: 2009-2010 2008-2009
a) Electricity
(i) Purchased
Units (KWH) 6,78,652 6,40,205
Total Amount (Rs. in lacs) 39.27 36.16
Rate/Unit (Rs.) 5.79 5.65
(ii) Own Generation
Through Diesel generator:
Units (KWH) 5,856 9,560
Units per Ltr of Diesel oil (KWH) 3.37 3.62
Cost of diesel per KWH (Rs.) 11.03 10.96
b) Others (Rs. in lacs)
HSD 27.89 25.00
LPG - -
Oxygen Gas - -
LDO - 2.25
B. Consumption per unit of Production:
Not ascertainable in view of the multiplicity of products & packs.
2. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:
Not Applicable since the Company has not imported any technology since its
inception.
3. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:
A. Activities relating to exports, initiatives taken to increase exports,
development of new exports markets for products and services and export
plant:
The Company does not have any export business.
B. Total foreign exchange used and earned: NIL
For and on behalf of the Board
Umesh S. Parikh Kaushik S. Chaturvedi
Managing Director Director
Place: Ahmedabad
Date : 31st May, 2010
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE
CIN No.:- L24230GJ1983PLC006078
Nominal Capital:- Rs. 1,50,00,000/-
To,
The Members,
M/S. HARLEYSTREET PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
29/3, Phase-III, GIDC Industrial Estate,
Naroda, Ahmedabad-382 330.
I have examined the registers, records, books and papers of M/s.
Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Limited as required to be maintained under the
Companies Act 1956, (the Act) and the rules made there under and also the
provisions contained in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the
Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2010. In my opinion and
to the best of my information and according to the examinations carried out
by me and explanations furnished to me by the Company, its officers and
representatives,
I certify that in respect of the aforesaid financial year:
1. The Company has kept and maintained all registers as stated in Annexure
A to this certificate, as per the provisions of the Act and the rules made
there under and all entries therein have been duly recorded.
2. The Company has duly online filed e-forms and returns as stated in
Annexure B Part-I to this certificate, with the Ministry of Corporate
Affairs Portal (Registrar of Companies, Gujarat) within the time prescribed
under the Act and the rules made there under. The Company has filed forms /
returns with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and the Company Law Board,
Western Region, Mumbai, the details of which are provided in the attached
Annexure B PartII. However, no form or return was required to be filed
with Regional Director, Central Government, or other authorities during the
financial year under review.
3. The Company being a public limited Company having paid-up capital of
Rs.95,24,000/- during the year under review.
4. The Board of Directors duly met Seven times respectively on 30th April
2009, 27th June 2009, 31st July 2009, 22nd September 2009, 30th October
2009, 4th November 2009 and 30th January 2010 in respect of which meetings
proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and
signed in the Minutes Books maintained for the purpose.
5. The Company has closed its register of members from 4th September 2009
to 11th September 2009 and necessary compliance of Section 154 of the Act
has been made during the financial year.
6. The annual general meeting for the financial year ended on 31st March
2009 was held on 11th September 2009 after giving due notice to the members
of the Company and the resolutions passed there at were duly recorded in
Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.
7. No Extra-ordinary general meeting was held however the company has
passed special resolution through Postal ballot on 4 November 2009 during
the financial year.
8. The Company has not advanced any loans to its directors or persons or
firms or companies referred to under Section 295 of the Act during the
financial year under review.
9. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 297 of the Act
in respect of contract specified in that section during the year under
review.
10. The Company has made necessary entries in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act during the year under review.
11. There was no instance falling within the purview of Section 314 of the
Act during the year under review.
12. The Company has not issued any duplicate certificates during the
financial year.
13. The Company has:
(a) delivered all the certificates on lodgment thereof for transfer in
accordance with the provisions of the Act. There was no
allotment/transmission of securities during the year.
(b) not declared any dividend during the financial year.
(c) was not required to post warrants to any members of the Company as no
dividend was declared during the financial year.
(d) no amount lying in the Books of Account in respect of unpaid dividend,
application money due for refund, matured deposits, matured debentures and
the interest accrued thereon.
(e) complied with the requirements of Section 217 of the Act.
14. The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted. There was no
appointment of additional directors, alternate directors and directors to
fill casual vacancy during the year under review.
15. The company has made re-appointment of Whole time Director of the
company during the year under review.
16. The Company has not appointed any sole selling agents during the
financial year.
17. The Company has applied for approval of Company Law Board for Shifting
of registered office from one state to another during the year under
review. However the Company was not required to obtain approval from
Central Government, Regional Director and / or such authorities prescribed
under the various provisions of the Act during the year under review.
18. The directors have disclosed their interest in other firms/companies to
the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the rules
made there under.
19. The Company has not issued any shares, debentures or other securities
during the financial year.
20. The Company has not bought back any shares during the financial year
ended on 31st March 2010.
21. There being no preference shares or debentures hence question of
redemption does not arise.
22. There were no transactions necessitating the Company to keep in
abeyance the rights to dividend, rights shares and bonus shares pending
registration of transfer of shares.
23. The Company has not invited/accepted any deposits including any
unsecured loans falling within the purview of Section 58A during the
financial year.
24. The Company has not borrowed any money from banks, financial
institutions or deposits from public during the financial year ended under
review.
25. The Company has not made any loans or advances or given guarantee or
provided securities to other bodies corporate during the year under review.
26. The Company has applied for alteration of the provisions of the
memorandum with respect to situation of the Companys registered office
from one state to another in compliance with the various provisions of the
Act during the financial year under scrutiny.
27. The Company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with
respect to the objects of the Company during the financial year under
scrutiny.
28. The Company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with
respect to name of the Company during the financial year under scrutiny.
29. The Company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with
respect to share capital of the Company during the financial year under
scrutiny.
30. The Company has not altered its articles of association during the
financial year.
31. As confirmed by the management, there were no prosecutions initiated
against or show cause notices received by the Company, during the financial
year, for offences under the Act.
32. As confirmed by the management, the Company has not received any money
as security from its employees during the financial year.
33. As confirmed by the management, the Company has been generally regular
in both employees and employers contribution to Provident Fund with
prescribed authorities pursuant to section 418 of the Act.
For, Sandip Sheth & Associates
Company Secretaries
(SANDIP SHETH)
Place: Ahmedabad Proprietor
Date : 31st May, 2010 C.P. No. 4354
ANNEXURE A
Statutory & Other Registers maintained by the Company:
Sr. Particulars Section
No.
1. Register of Members u/s. 150(1)
2. Minutes of the General Meetings u/s. 193(1)
3. Minutes of the Board Meetings u/s. 193(1)
4. Register of Contracts u/s. 301(1)
5. Register of Directors, Managing u/s. 303(1)
Directors etc.
6. Register of Directors u/s. 307(1)
Shareholdings
7. Register of Charges u/s. 146
8. Register of Share Transfers
ANNEXURE-B-Part-I
E-forms and returns filed by the Company with Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Portal on-line during the financial year ended 31st March 2010.
Sr. Form No. Filed Details of Period of Date of Remarks
No. U/s Forms Filing As Actual
per Law filing
1. Schedule-V 159 Annual Return Within 60 days 07.12.09 Filed vide
(e-form 20B) made upto from AGM Date SRN NO.
11-09-09 P43349372
2. Schedule-VI 220 Balance Sheet Within 30 days 19.11.09 Filed vide
(e-form 23AC as at from AGM Date SRN NO.
& 23ACA) 31-3-2009 P41421249
3. Compliance 383A Compliance Within 30 days 19.11.09 Filed vide
Certificate (1) to be attached from AGM Date SRN No.
(e-form 66) with Board P41416843
Report
4. Form 25C 269 Return of Within 30 days 28.11.09 Late Filed
(2) appointment from the date vide SRN
of WTD of appointment NO.
A73587941
5. Form 17 138 Satisfaction Within 30 days 13.06.09 Late Filed
of charge of of satisfaction vide SRN
AXIS Bank NO.
A63490130
6. E-Form 23 192 Resolution for Within 30 days 09.11.09 Late Filed
reappointment of passing of vide SRN
of WTD resolution NO.
A72351745
7. E-Form 23 192 Registration Within 30 days 21.11.09 Filed vide
of resolution change of of SRN NO.
for registered passing the A73164170
office resolution
8. E-Form 23 192 Agreement of Within 30 days 09.11.09 Late Filed
re-app & of passing the vide SRN
remuneration resolution No.
of WTD A72352206
9. E-Form 62 17, Submission of N.A. 24.09.09 Filed vide
192A document with SRN No.
ROC for postal A69876704
ballot process
ANNEXURE-B-Part-II
E-forms and returns on-line and physical set of documents filed by the
Company with Company Law Board, Western Region Office, Mumabi during the
financial year ended 31st March 2010.
Sr. Form No. Filed Details of Period of Date of Remarks
No. U/s Forms Filing As Actual
per Law filing
1. E-Form 61 17 Submission of N.A. 21.01.10 Filed vide
petition to SRN NO.
CLB/ROC for A76910702
Shifting of
Regd. office
Signature for Annexure A and Annexure B
For, Sandip Sheth & Associates
Company Secretaries
(SANDIP SHETH)
Place: Ahmedabad Proprietor
Date : 31st May, 2010 C.P. No. 4354