Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions

HARLEYSTREET PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REVIEW OF OPERATION: The company has achieved total income of Rs. 396.22 lacs during the year as against the total income of Rs. 376.56 lacs during the previous year. The operations have resulted in a net profit of Rs. 51.86 lacs after tax for the financial year under report as against a net profit of Rs. 56.71 lacs in the previous year. Most of the income earned by your Company during the year under report is from manufacturing activities carried out for other pharmaceutical companies on loan license basis.