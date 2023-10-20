Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., have informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of Change in Face Value per Unit of the following HDFC Mutual Fund ETF Schemes:- SCHEME NAME CODE/ Old ISIN HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 ETF (Scrip Code 543627) INF179KC1DN2 RECORD DATE 20.10.2023 PURPOSE Split of each unit of Rs. 126.18 to Rs 12.618 Ex Date / Settlement No. 20/10/2023 (DR-638/2023-2024) Note:- i. The above HDFC Mutual Fund ETF Schemes will be Traded with new Face Value as per details given above w.e.f. October 20, 2023 (DR-638/2023-2024). ii. The New ISIN Number on Change in Face Value of abovementioned Mutual Fund Units will be informed to the market by a separate notice. In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20231017-44 dated October 17, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN numbers on Change in Face Value of Mutual Fund Units of HDFC Mutual Fund ETF Schemes will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 ETF (543627) New ISIN No. INF179KC1HU8 Remarks Split of each unit of Rs. 126.18 to Rs. 12.618 The new ISIN numbers for the HDFC Mutual Fund ETF Schemes shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 20-10-2023 (DR-638/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.10.2023)