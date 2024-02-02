Sub: Face Value Split - ETFs of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the following ETF shall be changed w.e.f. February 2, 2024. Name of the Company HDFC NIFTY Bank ETF Symbol HDFCNIFBAN Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 223.31 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 22.331 This circular shall be effective from February 02, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited has informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of Change in Face Value of the following HDFC Mutual Fund (ETF) Schemes :- SCHEME NAME CODE/ Old ISIN HDFC Nifty Banking ETF (Scrip Code 543224) INF179KC1AN8 RECORD DATE 02.02.2024 PURPOSE Split of each unit of Rs. 223.31 to Rs. 22.331 Ex-Date / Settlement No. 02/02/2024 (DR-709/2023-2024) Note:- i. The Units of abovementioend Mutual Funds Schemes will be Traded with new Face Value as mentioned above w.e.f. February 02, 2024 (DR-709/2023-2024) ii. The new ISIN Number for the Split Face Value as mentioned above will be informed to the market by a separate notice.. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.01.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - ETFs of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFCAMC) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. February 02, 2024. Symbol HDFCNIFBAN Company Name HDFC NIFTY Bank ETF New ISIN INF179KC1HY0 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 223.31/- to Rs. 22.331/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., February 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 31.01.2024)