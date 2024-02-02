iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HDFC Nifty Banking ETF Split

49.56
(-1.18%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

HDFC Nifty Bank. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split25 Jan 20242 Feb 20242 Feb 2024223.3122.331
Sub: Face Value Split - ETFs of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the following ETF shall be changed w.e.f. February 2, 2024. Name of the Company HDFC NIFTY Bank ETF Symbol HDFCNIFBAN Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 223.31 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 22.331 This circular shall be effective from February 02, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited has informed the Record Date fixed for the purpose of Change in Face Value of the following HDFC Mutual Fund (ETF) Schemes :- SCHEME NAME CODE/ Old ISIN HDFC Nifty Banking ETF (Scrip Code 543224) INF179KC1AN8 RECORD DATE 02.02.2024 PURPOSE Split of each unit of Rs. 223.31 to Rs. 22.331 Ex-Date / Settlement No. 02/02/2024 (DR-709/2023-2024) Note:- i. The Units of abovementioend Mutual Funds Schemes will be Traded with new Face Value as mentioned above w.e.f. February 02, 2024 (DR-709/2023-2024) ii. The new ISIN Number for the Split Face Value as mentioned above will be informed to the market by a separate notice.. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.01.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - ETFs of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFCAMC) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. February 02, 2024. Symbol HDFCNIFBAN Company Name HDFC NIFTY Bank ETF New ISIN INF179KC1HY0 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 223.31/- to Rs. 22.331/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., February 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 31.01.2024)

HDFC Nifty Bank.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HDFC Nifty Banking ETF

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.