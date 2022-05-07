iifl-logo
Healthy Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

3.2
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.45

15.8

13.24

11.47

Net Worth

21.7

16.05

13.49

11.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.7

16.05

13.49

11.72

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.69

16.01

13.2

10.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0

0.01

0.04

0.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0

0.01

0.05

0.2

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.01

0

Cash

0

0.04

0.24

0.94

Total Assets

21.69

16.06

13.48

11.72

