Hella India Lighting is a subsidiary of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co,Germany with a core focus of automotive lighting and signalling equipment.HIL is the pioneer of automotive lighting in India and started its operations in the year 1959 and the company is having manufacturing location at Derabassi near Chandigarh.
