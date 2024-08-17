iifl-logo-icon 1
Hella India Lighting Ltd Share Price

352.4
(-7.51%)
Apr 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Hella India Lighting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

373.3

Prev. Close

381

Turnover(Lac.)

9.24

Day's High

385

Day's Low

340

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

515.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

111.71

P/E

3.84

EPS

91.69

Divi. Yield

0

Hella India Lighting Ltd Corporate Action

Hella India Lighting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hella India Lighting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:33 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.99%

Foreign: 50.99%

Indian: 30.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 18.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hella India Lighting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.72

3.17

3.17

3.17

Preference Capital

17.32

16.58

0

5.15

Reserves

160.63

77.46

61.09

44.16

Net Worth

181.67

97.21

64.26

52.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

173.87

148.6

125.1

116.29

yoy growth (%)

17

18.78

7.57

29.16

Raw materials

-106.94

-90.76

-78.48

-74.86

As % of sales

61.5

61.07

62.73

64.37

Employee costs

-17.27

-15.03

-12.55

-12.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

5.62

7.34

2.52

6.64

Depreciation

-5.94

-5.86

-5.14

-4.44

Tax paid

-2.15

0.6

0

0

Working capital

-0.73

-2.34

-2.53

11.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17

18.78

7.57

29.16

Op profit growth

-13.6

51.09

41.15

-378.55

EBIT growth

-23.99

119.68

-49.52

-11,877.32

Net profit growth

-56.46

214.41

-61.95

-10,197.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

36.31

23.54

22.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

36.31

23.54

22.3

Other Operating Income

0.72

0.64

0.34

Other Income

0.85

0.94

0.15

Hella India Lighting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hella India Lighting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rama Shankar Pandey

Independent Director

Avinash Razdan Bindra

Director

Nicolas Wiedmann

Independent Director

Tarun Kumar Gulati

Company Secretary

Aakritee Khanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hella India Lighting Ltd

Summary

Hella India Lighting is a subsidiary of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co,Germany with a core focus of automotive lighting and signalling equipment.HIL is the pioneer of automotive lighting in India and started its operations in the year 1959 and the company is having manufacturing location at Derabassi near Chandigarh.
