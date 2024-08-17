Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹373.3
Prev. Close₹381
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.24
Day's High₹385
Day's Low₹340
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹515.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)111.71
P/E3.84
EPS91.69
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.72
3.17
3.17
3.17
Preference Capital
17.32
16.58
0
5.15
Reserves
160.63
77.46
61.09
44.16
Net Worth
181.67
97.21
64.26
52.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
173.87
148.6
125.1
116.29
yoy growth (%)
17
18.78
7.57
29.16
Raw materials
-106.94
-90.76
-78.48
-74.86
As % of sales
61.5
61.07
62.73
64.37
Employee costs
-17.27
-15.03
-12.55
-12.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
5.62
7.34
2.52
6.64
Depreciation
-5.94
-5.86
-5.14
-4.44
Tax paid
-2.15
0.6
0
0
Working capital
-0.73
-2.34
-2.53
11.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17
18.78
7.57
29.16
Op profit growth
-13.6
51.09
41.15
-378.55
EBIT growth
-23.99
119.68
-49.52
-11,877.32
Net profit growth
-56.46
214.41
-61.95
-10,197.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
36.31
23.54
22.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
36.31
23.54
22.3
Other Operating Income
0.72
0.64
0.34
Other Income
0.85
0.94
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rama Shankar Pandey
Independent Director
Avinash Razdan Bindra
Director
Nicolas Wiedmann
Independent Director
Tarun Kumar Gulati
Company Secretary
Aakritee Khanna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hella India Lighting Ltd
Summary
Hella India Lighting is a subsidiary of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co,Germany with a core focus of automotive lighting and signalling equipment.HIL is the pioneer of automotive lighting in India and started its operations in the year 1959 and the company is having manufacturing location at Derabassi near Chandigarh.
Read More
