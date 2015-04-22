Hella India Lighting Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
5.62
7.34
2.52
6.64
Depreciation
-5.94
-5.86
-5.14
-4.44
Tax paid
-2.15
0.6
0
0
Working capital
-0.73
-2.34
-2.53
11.87
Other operating items
Operating
-3.21
-0.24
-5.14
14.07
Capital expenditure
-14.89
5.37
2.51
20.97
Free cash flow
-18.1
5.12
-2.63
35.04
Equity raised
50.38
40.59
35.54
22.24
Investing
0
0
0
-0.5
Financing
22.88
21.67
30.97
30.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
55.15
67.38
63.87
87.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.