Hella India Lighting Ltd Cash Flow Statement

352.4
(-7.51%)
Apr 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Hella India Lighting Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

5.62

7.34

2.52

6.64

Depreciation

-5.94

-5.86

-5.14

-4.44

Tax paid

-2.15

0.6

0

0

Working capital

-0.73

-2.34

-2.53

11.87

Other operating items

Operating

-3.21

-0.24

-5.14

14.07

Capital expenditure

-14.89

5.37

2.51

20.97

Free cash flow

-18.1

5.12

-2.63

35.04

Equity raised

50.38

40.59

35.54

22.24

Investing

0

0

0

-0.5

Financing

22.88

21.67

30.97

30.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

55.15

67.38

63.87

87.75

