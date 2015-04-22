Hella India Lighting Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.72
3.17
3.17
3.17
Preference Capital
17.32
16.58
0
5.15
Reserves
160.63
77.46
61.09
44.16
Net Worth
181.67
97.21
64.26
52.48
Minority Interest
Debt
46.55
45.64
49.02
25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5
5.01
2.76
0
Total Liabilities
233.22
147.86
116.04
77.48
Fixed Assets
84.61
74.71
64.82
54.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.99
5.81
4.65
3.63
Networking Capital
82.2
60.33
43.06
14.89
Inventories
58.79
52.93
39.82
30.88
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
83.11
68.45
54.82
39.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.19
24.68
29.31
20.94
Sundry Creditors
-59.98
-68.61
-60.14
-58.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.91
-17.12
-20.75
-18.03
Cash
60.42
7.01
3.52
3.97
Total Assets
233.22
147.86
116.05
77.48
