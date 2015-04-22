Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
173.87
148.6
125.1
116.29
yoy growth (%)
17
18.78
7.57
29.16
Raw materials
-106.94
-90.76
-78.48
-74.86
As % of sales
61.5
61.07
62.73
64.37
Employee costs
-17.27
-15.03
-12.55
-12.36
As % of sales
9.93
10.11
10.03
10.63
Other costs
-39.88
-31.5
-26.57
-23.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.93
21.2
21.24
20.43
Operating profit
9.76
11.3
7.48
5.29
OPM
5.61
7.6
5.97
4.55
Depreciation
-5.94
-5.86
-5.14
-4.44
Interest expense
-0.91
-1.25
-1.38
-1.1
Other income
2.71
3.15
1.58
6.9
Profit before tax
5.62
7.34
2.52
6.64
Taxes
-2.15
0.6
0
0
Tax rate
-38.4
8.26
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.46
7.95
2.52
6.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.46
7.95
2.52
6.64
yoy growth (%)
-56.46
214.41
-61.95
-10,197.41
NPM
1.99
5.35
2.02
5.71
