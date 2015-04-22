iifl-logo-icon 1
Hella India Lighting Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

352.4
(-7.51%)
Apr 22, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

173.87

148.6

125.1

116.29

yoy growth (%)

17

18.78

7.57

29.16

Raw materials

-106.94

-90.76

-78.48

-74.86

As % of sales

61.5

61.07

62.73

64.37

Employee costs

-17.27

-15.03

-12.55

-12.36

As % of sales

9.93

10.11

10.03

10.63

Other costs

-39.88

-31.5

-26.57

-23.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.93

21.2

21.24

20.43

Operating profit

9.76

11.3

7.48

5.29

OPM

5.61

7.6

5.97

4.55

Depreciation

-5.94

-5.86

-5.14

-4.44

Interest expense

-0.91

-1.25

-1.38

-1.1

Other income

2.71

3.15

1.58

6.9

Profit before tax

5.62

7.34

2.52

6.64

Taxes

-2.15

0.6

0

0

Tax rate

-38.4

8.26

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.46

7.95

2.52

6.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.46

7.95

2.52

6.64

yoy growth (%)

-56.46

214.41

-61.95

-10,197.41

NPM

1.99

5.35

2.02

5.71

