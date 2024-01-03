(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors

Helloji Holidays Limited

WA- 89, 3rd Floor, Shakarpur, East Delhi, India, 110092

Dear Sir,

1. We have examined the Restated Standalone Financial Statements of Helloji Holidays Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company"), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the period ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Standalone Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 05, 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus (collectively known as Offer Documents) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO").The restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

i. Section 26 read with the applicable provisions of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 of Companies Act, 2013, as amended (hereinafter referred to as the "Act") and

ii. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("the Regulation") ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and amendments made thereto;

iii. The (Revised) Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI");

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana and the BSE SME Exchange in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Standalone Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure 4 to the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated, July 24, 2025 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Standalone Financial Information; and d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR

Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Standalone Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial years ended on March 31, 2025, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which has been approved by the Board of Directors.

a) We have audited Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the financials years ended March 31, 2025 and relied on the audited Financial Statements of the Company for March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 as audited by M/s. MB and Associates LLP., Chartered Accountants, and prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards (Indian GAAP) which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 02, 2025, June 20, 2024 and August 09, 2023 respectively.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Our Audit Report upon audited financial statement of the Company as at and for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 by us and Audit Reports of audited Financial Statements of the Company for March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 as audited by M/s. MB and Associates LLP., Chartered Accountants.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a. The "Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure 1 to this report, of the Company as at and for the financial years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more. These fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 to this Report.

b. The "Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure 2 to this report, of the

Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 to this Report.

c. The "Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure 3 to this report, of the Company for the financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 to this Report.

d. The Restated Standalone Financial Statement have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR

Regulations and the Guidance Note. e. The Restated Standalone Financial Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

f. The Restated Standalone Financial Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

g. Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

h. There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors for the financial years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which would require adjustments in this Restated Standalone Financial Statements of the Company;

i. Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 to this report;

j. There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Standalone

Financial Statements

k. There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial

Statements;

l. The company has not proposed any dividend in past effective for the said period.

7. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 proposed to be included in the Offer Documents.

Particulars Annexure No. Restated Statement of Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated 4 & 4.1 Financial Information Restated Statement of Share Capital 5 Restated Statement of Reserves and Surplus 6 Restated Statement of Long-Term/ Short- Term Borrowings 7 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities/ Assets (Net) 8 Restated Statement of Provisions 9 Restated Statement of Trade Payables 10 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities 11 Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets 12 & 12.1 Restated Statement of Loans and Advances 13 Restated Statement of Other Current/ Non- Current Assets 14 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables 15 Restated Statement of Cash and Bank Balances 16 Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations 17 Restated Statement of Other Income 18 Restated Statement of Cost of Services 19 Restated Statement of employee benefit expenses 20 Restated Statement of Finance Cost 21 Restated Statement of Depreciation and Amortisation Expense 22 Restated Statement of Other Expense 23 Restated Statement of Accounting and Other Ratios 24 Restated Statement of Tax Shelter 25 Restated Statement of Capitalization 26 Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions 27 Restated Statement of Additional Notes 28 Restated Statement of Dividend 29 Restated Statement of Ratios 30

8. We, M/s. Khandelwal Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI which is valid till August 31, 2025.

As per the mail received on August 21, 2025 from the Peer Review Board of ICAI, the process for renewal of the Peer Review Certificate has already been completed and we are awaiting for Fresh Peer Review Certificate.

9. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Delhi in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.