To the Members of

Hind Securities & Credits Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Hind Securities & Credits Limited (‘the Company), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included the Returns for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit for the year, Statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Attention is invited to Note No. 22 stating no provision has been made by the management on account of interest on overdue amount payable to MSMEs. In the absence of reasonable estimate of interest amount and considering materiality thereof, our opinion is not modified with respect to this matter.

Attention is invited to Note No.- 24 regarding MCA Notification dated 24.03.2021 r/w MCA Notification dated 31.03.2022 requiring mandatory availability of audit trail feature w.e.f. 01.04.2023 (i.e. beginning with FY 202324), which could not be complied with by the Company resulting in non-availability of audit trail.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for accessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph g (vi) below, on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, statement of change in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director section 164(2) of the act;

e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph g(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any Long -term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has not been any occasion during the year where the company was required to transfer any sum to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv) (a) The management has represented that other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts,

I. No funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

II. No funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (I) and (II) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) As per Managements representation received that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has not declared or paid dividend either final or interim in nature during the year.

vi) Based on the MCA Notification dated 24.03.2021, read together with the MCA Notification dated 31.03.2022, it is mandatory to have an audit trail feature in accounting software effective from 01.04.2023 (beginning with FY 2023-24).

Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, hence, we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

For STRG & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 014826N Sd/- CA Rakesh Gupta Partner M.No: 094040 UDIN: 24094040BKAOMT6956 Place: New Delhi Date:29/08/2024

Annexure - to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of M/s Hind Securities & Credits Limited the Company, on the financial statements for the year Ended on 31st March, 2024, we report that:

1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including, quantitative details and situation of Property Plant & Equipment.

(B) As per information & Explanations given to us, Company doesnt have intangible assets, Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(a)(B) of order is not applicable.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year while no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the Property plant & equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of company and nature of its assets.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, company doesnt have any immovable property (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the benami Transaction (prohibition Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable.

2. (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the company doesnt have any inventory during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupee, in aggregate from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

3. As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any guarantee or security and made investment but granted loan or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to in companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties.

(a) As per information and explanations given to us, the principal business of company is providing loans, accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (iii)(a) of order is not applicable

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided guarantees or given security, made investments However the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(b) of order is not applicable.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. However, repayment or receipts are informed to have been regular.

(d) As per information and explanations given to us, there is no Overdue Amount for more than ninety days during the reporting period, Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (iii)(d) of order is not applicable.

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, the principal business of company is to give loans, accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (iii)(e) of order is not applicable.

(f) As per information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not provided loans or advances in nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (iii)(f) of order is not applicable.

As per information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has provided loans or advances in nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as below: -

(a) Total loans or advances provided: Rs. 10,60,00,000/- Aggregate amount of loans or advances repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment: 10,60,00,000/- Percentage of Total loans or advances amount: 100%

(b) Aggregate amount of loans and advances repayable on demand given to promoters and related parties: NIL

4. As per information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, wherever applicable, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security given by the company during the year.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits in terms of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

6. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7. (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees ‘state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except to total of Rs.1,15,888 /- on account of TDS demand for various years.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause(a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. As per information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction which is not recorded in the books of accounts and have been Surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under income tax Act 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

9. (a) In our opinion, and as per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or other borrowings or interest thereon to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared a willful defaulter by any Bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any term loan. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) As per information and explanations given to us the company has not utilized funds, raised on short term basis for long term purposes. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(d) of order is not applicable.

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any subsidiaries, Joint venture or associate companies. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) As per information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any subsidiaries, Joint venture or associate companies. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

10. (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed, in the absence of any observation relating to suspected offence involving fraud, the provision of clause 3 (xi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xii) of the order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act. wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards.

14. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 138 of Companies Act 2013, are not applicable, Accordingly, no internal audit system is made by the company.

(b) in the absence of internal audit system, no report of internal auditors is available.

15. As per information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

16. (a) The company is required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company has obtained the registration.

(b) As per information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company is authorized and has Conducted Non-Banking Financial activity in terms of its certificate & registration issued of RBI. However, No Housing Finance activities were carried on during the year.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by RBI. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the order is not applicable.

17. As per information and explanations given to us the Company has not incurred any cash losses during the year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

18. As per information and explanations given to us, there has been no instance of resignation by the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. As per information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the board of director and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date.

20. As per information and explanations given to us, the provision of section 135 of Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the company during the financial year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xx) of order is not applicable.

21. As per information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements, Accordingly the provision of clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable.

For STRG & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 014826 Sd/- CA Rakesh Gupta Partner M. No.: 094040 UDIN: 24094040BKAOMT6956 Place: New Delhi Date: 29/08/2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Hind Securities & Credits Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.