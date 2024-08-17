iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Securities & Credit Ltd Share Price

7.64
(0%)
Mar 2, 2021|02:17:17 PM

Hind Securities & Credit Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.64

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

7.64

Day's Low

7.64

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.9

P/E

13.37

EPS

0.6

Divi. Yield

0

Hind Securities & Credit Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hind Securities & Credit Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hind Securities & Credit Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:33 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.78%

Non-Promoter- 88.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hind Securities & Credit Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.95

5.39

5.12

5.84

Net Worth

11.05

10.49

10.22

10.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-28.84

12.73

3.04

3.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Hind Securities & Credit Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hind Securities & Credit Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jagdish Rai Bansal

Director

S L Bansal

Director

Sudesh Biblani

Director

Balraj Singhal

Director

Shashi Batra

Independent Director

Gopal Krishan Talanga

Independent Director

Anurag Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hind Securities & Credit Ltd

Summary

Hind Securities & Credits Limited was incorporated on 31 December, 1993 as a Non- Banking Financial Company. The main business of the Company is to make investments and give loans and advances.In FY 2015, the Company got the trading approval from Bombay Stock Exchange and the shares of the Company listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and Delhi Stock Exchange.
