Hind Securities & Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.95
5.39
5.12
5.84
Net Worth
11.05
10.49
10.22
10.94
Minority Interest
Debt
3.78
0.45
0.44
13.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.81
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.64
10.94
10.66
24.34
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.7
6.98
7.4
6.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.54
-0.82
-1.54
-0.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.29
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.77
-1.05
-1.77
-0.62
Cash
0.04
0.14
0.56
0.08
Total Assets
7.2
6.3
6.42
6.58
