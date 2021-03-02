iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Securities & Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

7.64
(0%)
Mar 2, 2021|02:17:17 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.95

5.39

5.12

5.84

Net Worth

11.05

10.49

10.22

10.94

Minority Interest

Debt

3.78

0.45

0.44

13.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.81

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.64

10.94

10.66

24.34

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.7

6.98

7.4

6.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.54

-0.82

-1.54

-0.33

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.29

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.77

-1.05

-1.77

-0.62

Cash

0.04

0.14

0.56

0.08

Total Assets

7.2

6.3

6.42

6.58

