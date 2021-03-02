Hind Securities & Credit Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-28.84
12.73
3.04
3.09
Other operating items
Operating
-28.84
12.73
3.04
3.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.05
-0.01
Free cash flow
-28.84
12.73
2.99
3.08
Equity raised
6.7
0.97
0.89
0.83
Investing
6.9
0
0
0
Financing
40.83
47.61
32.36
25.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.59
61.31
36.24
29.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.