TO THE MEMBERS OF THE HINDUSTAN HOUSING COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1) We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of THE HINDUSTAN HOUSING COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended March 31, 2024 and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

2) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and total Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3) We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

4) Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

5) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

6) Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7) In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

8) If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

9) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, the financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

10) This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

11) In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

12) Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

13) As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14) We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15) We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

16) From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. We conclude that there are no key audit matters that need to be communicated.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

18) (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for certain matters in respect of audit trail as stated in paragraph 18(B)(vi) below.

(c) The Standalone Balance sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; and

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(B) In accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There is no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not paid or declared dividend during the year.

vi. The reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except for:

a) The period 1st April 2023 to 11th March 2024 where edit log feature in the primary accounting system was enabled but was not as per the prescribed standards with respect to capturing the details if the log was tampered/disabled. However, for the period other than mentioned above we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with. b) The software used for computation of payroll where audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled throughout the year at transaction, master and database level.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report as per section 197 (16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For M M Nissim & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 107122W/W100672

N. Kashinath

Partner

Membership. No. 036490

UDIN: 24036490BKGTSP5785

Place: Mumbai

Dated: 29th May 2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars (except for location and identification tags for certain assets), including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which its Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner by the management and the Companys internal auditors. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The Company is a service company, primarily engaged in rendering administrative and allied service. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has made investments in companies and other entities. The company has not provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a. The Company has not provided any loans (excluding loan to employees) or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year and hence reporting under clauses (iii)(a), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order are not applicable.

b. In our opinion, the investments made in companies are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

iv. There are no loans, guarantees or securities granted in respect of which Section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Act in respect of the investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. The Company does not have liability in respect of service tax, Duty of Excise, sales tax and value added tax during the year since effective 1st July, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

a. The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities, where applicable. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any disputes.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender.

Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. The Company doesnt have any subsidiaries hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a. Based on the information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedure, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, in the group (in accordance with Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) there are 17 companies forming part of the Group of the Company which are CICs (These are unregistered CICs as per Para 8.1/9.1 of Notification No. RBI/2020-21/24 dated 13 August 2020 of the Reserve Bank of India).

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of Section 135 of the Companys act relating to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a), b) of the order is not applicable. xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For M M Nissim & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 107122W/W100672

N. Kashinath

Partner

Membership. No. 036490

UDIN: 24036490BKGTSP5785

Place: Mumbai

Dated: 29th May 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

Opinion

1) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of The Hindustan Housing Company Limited (the "Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2) In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3) The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

4) Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial with reference to Standalone Financial Statements reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5) Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6) We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7) A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

8) Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M M NISSIM & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 107122W/W100672

N. Kashinath

Partner

Membership. No. 036490

UDIN: 24036490BKGTSP5785

Place: Mumbai

Dated: 29th May 2024