iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Hindustan Housing Company Ltd Share Price Live

38.74
(4.99%)
Sep 18, 2023|11:41:03 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.74
  • Day's High38.74
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close36.9
  • Day's Low38.74
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0.04
  • Face Value25
  • Book Value26,554.16
  • EPS875.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hindustan Housing Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

38.74

Prev. Close

36.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

38.74

Day's Low

38.74

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

26,554.16

Face Value

25

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.09

P/E

0.04

EPS

875.38

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Housing Company Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Hindustan Housing Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hindustan Housing Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:53 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.36%

Non-Promoter- 53.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hindustan Housing Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.67

38.84

37.66

29.68

Net Worth

56.73

38.9

37.72

29.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.24

4.35

3.68

3.83

yoy growth (%)

-2.58

18.08

-3.9

9.73

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.47

-1.58

-1.4

-1.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.6

1.93

1.52

1.29

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.35

-0.1

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.48

-0.31

-0.33

-0.32

Working capital

0.45

-0.91

0.78

0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.58

18.08

-3.9

9.73

Op profit growth

0.66

14.8

1.35

15.63

EBIT growth

-17.25

30.89

16.86

66.66

Net profit growth

36.21

22.43

73.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hindustan Housing Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Housing Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Minal Bajaj

Independent Director

RAKESH SAJJAN GUPTA

Non Executive Director

Nikhil Gunvant Tarkas

Independent Director

JAYAVANTH KALLIANPUR MALLYA

Registered Office

Bajaj Bhavan J B Marg,

2nd Floor 226 Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-022-202-3626/5160/2260

Website: http://www.hhclbajaj.com

Email: sanjaym_cs@bajajgroup.net.in; meetakhalsa@bajajgro

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,

Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Hindustan Housing Company Limited (HHCL) is a public listed company incorporated on February 27, 1934 and is a part of Bajaj Group of Companies. HHCL was founded by Late Shri Jamnalal Bajaj in year 19...
Read More

Reports by Hindustan Housing Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Housing Company Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Housing Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Housing Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Housing Company Ltd is ₹0.09 Cr. as of 18 Sep ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Housing Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Housing Company Ltd is 0.04 and 0.00 as of 18 Sep ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Housing Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Housing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Housing Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Sep ‘23

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Housing Company Ltd?

Hindustan Housing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.74%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Housing Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Housing Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Housing Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.