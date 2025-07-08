Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹38.74
Prev. Close₹36.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹38.74
Day's Low₹38.74
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹26,554.16
Face Value₹25
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.09
P/E0.04
EPS875.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.67
38.84
37.66
29.68
Net Worth
56.73
38.9
37.72
29.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.24
4.35
3.68
3.83
yoy growth (%)
-2.58
18.08
-3.9
9.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.47
-1.58
-1.4
-1.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.6
1.93
1.52
1.29
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.35
-0.1
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.31
-0.33
-0.32
Working capital
0.45
-0.91
0.78
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.58
18.08
-3.9
9.73
Op profit growth
0.66
14.8
1.35
15.63
EBIT growth
-17.25
30.89
16.86
66.66
Net profit growth
36.21
22.43
73.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Minal Bajaj
Independent Director
RAKESH SAJJAN GUPTA
Non Executive Director
Nikhil Gunvant Tarkas
Independent Director
JAYAVANTH KALLIANPUR MALLYA
Bajaj Bhavan J B Marg,
2nd Floor 226 Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-202-3626/5160/2260
Website: http://www.hhclbajaj.com
Email: sanjaym_cs@bajajgroup.net.in; meetakhalsa@bajajgro
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Hindustan Housing Company Limited (HHCL) is a public listed company incorporated on February 27, 1934 and is a part of Bajaj Group of Companies. HHCL was founded by Late Shri Jamnalal Bajaj in year 19...
Reports by Hindustan Housing Company Ltd
