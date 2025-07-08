Hindustan Housing Company Limited (HHCL) is a public listed company incorporated on February 27, 1934 and is a part of Bajaj Group of Companies. HHCL was founded by Late Shri Jamnalal Bajaj in year 1934. HHCL is a part of the Bajaj Group of Companies which is headed by Shri Rahul Bajaj. The Bajaj Group manufactures and markets a range of products and services in India and abroad and is engaged in the business of Two & Three wheelers, Home appliances, Lamps & luminaries, Wind energy, Special alloy & Stainless steel, Cranes, Forging, Infrastructure development, Material handling equipment, Travel, General & Life Insurance and Investment & Financial services.Initially, the Company engaged in the business of construction activities but since year 1977-78 onwards, it is engaged in providing various kinds of administrative and allied services and facilities to various Companies. Such services and facilities include air conditioning systems, general administrative and other allied services.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.