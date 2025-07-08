iifl-logo
Hindustan Housing Company Limited (HHCL) is a public listed company incorporated on February 27, 1934 and is a part of Bajaj Group of Companies. HHCL was founded by Late Shri Jamnalal Bajaj in year 1934. HHCL is a part of the Bajaj Group of Companies which is headed by Shri Rahul Bajaj. The Bajaj Group manufactures and markets a range of products and services in India and abroad and is engaged in the business of Two & Three wheelers, Home appliances, Lamps & luminaries, Wind energy, Special alloy & Stainless steel, Cranes, Forging, Infrastructure development, Material handling equipment, Travel, General & Life Insurance and Investment & Financial services.Initially, the Company engaged in the business of construction activities but since year 1977-78 onwards, it is engaged in providing various kinds of administrative and allied services and facilities to various Companies. Such services and facilities include air conditioning systems, general administrative and other allied services.

