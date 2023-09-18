Hindustan Housing Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.6
1.93
1.52
1.29
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.35
-0.1
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.31
-0.33
-0.32
Working capital
0.45
-0.91
0.78
0.12
Other operating items
Operating
1.21
0.36
1.87
0.81
Capital expenditure
0.01
1.31
0.02
-0.06
Free cash flow
1.23
1.67
1.9
0.74
Equity raised
36.29
34.46
20.8
Investing
11.08
-0.18
2.95
11.18
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.78
39.31
32.73
