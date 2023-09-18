Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.24
4.35
3.68
3.83
yoy growth (%)
-2.58
18.08
-3.9
9.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.47
-1.58
-1.4
-1.48
As % of sales
34.71
36.28
38.08
38.72
Other costs
-1.51
-1.53
-1.2
-1.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.75
35.13
32.52
33.4
Operating profit
1.25
1.24
1.08
1.06
OPM
29.52
28.57
29.39
27.86
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.35
-0.1
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.09
-0.02
-0.03
Other income
0.77
1.13
0.57
0.53
Profit before tax
1.6
1.93
1.52
1.29
Taxes
-0.48
-0.31
-0.33
-0.32
Tax rate
-30.36
-16.04
-21.77
-24.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.11
1.62
1.19
0.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.62
1.19
0.97
yoy growth (%)
36.21
22.43
73.66
NPM
37.36
32.38
25.42
