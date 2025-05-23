|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2025
|16 May 2025
|Hindustan Housing Company Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2025. Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd March, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2025
|22 Jan 2025
|HINDUSTAN HOUSING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|HINDUSTAN HOUSING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company for taking on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|HINDUSTAN HOUSING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Submission of unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
