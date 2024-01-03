To the Members of HSBC InvestDirect (India) Private Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of HSBC InvestDirect (India) Private Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the “Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements” section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

6. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

8. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

9. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

10.As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

11. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 11(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) Clause (i) of Section 143(3) on internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is not applicable pursuant to notification G.S.R 583(E) dated 13 June 2017.

(g) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 11(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 11(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 24 to the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 35 to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 35 to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used three accounting software for maintaining its books of account that have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. In respect of two accounting software, the audit trail feature has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail has not been enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes. With respect to other software hosted by third party service providers, in the absence of the service organisation auditors controls report, we are unable to comment whether, at the database level, the audit trail feature was enabled. During the course of performing our procedures, other than the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained where the question of our commenting does not arise, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. (Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements) 12. The provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are applicable only to public companies.

Accordingly, reporting under Section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number:012754N/N500016 Sd/- Ritesh Dedhia Partner Membership Number: 117607 UDIN: 24117607BKFQVA7823 Mumbai June 13, 2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 10 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of HSBC InvestDirect (India) Private Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024 Page 1 of 5

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company does not have any Intangible assets and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties are not available with the Management. Hence, alternate audit procedures were performed to verify immovable properties as disclosed in Note 8 Investment Property to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the financial statements does not arise.

ii. ( a) The Company is in the business of rendering services and, consequently, does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from banks and financial institutions and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the quarterly returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company does not arise.

iii. (a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to a associate. The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances to associate are as per the table given below:

Guarantees Security Loans Advance in nature of Loan Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year to Associates NA NA 5,800,000 NA Balance outstanding as on balance sheet date in respect of the above case to Associates NA NA 4,055,000 NA

(Also refer Note 4 to the financial statements)

(b) In respect of the aforesaid loan, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loan, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which fell due during the year and were renewed. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) There were no loans which were granted during the year, including to promoters/related parties. That were repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security in connections with any loan taken by the parties covered under section 185. Therefore, the provisions of section 185 is not applicable to the Company. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans granted by it. The Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 186. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order to that extent are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the services of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, except for dues in respect of Municipal taxes the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, income tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. The extent of the arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Due date Date of Payment Remarks, if any Bengaluru Muncipal Corporati on Property Tax 1,500,000 Since Inception Various Not Paid Unpaid Property Tax

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in 000) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Income tax Act 1961 Income Tax 253 April 01, 2002, to March 31, 2003 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The Income tax Act 1961 Fringe Benefit Tax 470 April 01, 2005, to March 31, 2006 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Income tax Act 1961 Income Tax 15,178 April 01, 2018, to March 31, 2019 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) As the Company did not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender during the year, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

(x)(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x)(b). The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(xi)(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3((xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company is a private company as defined under section 2(68) of the Act and has entered into transactions only with the related parties covered under section 2(76)(viii). Consequently, the provisions of section 188 are not applicable to the Company. Further, the Company is not required to constitute an Audit Committee under Section 177 of the Act. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xiii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company did not have an internal audit system during the year.

(xiv)(b) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the Act.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is an exempted Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, and it continues to fulfil the criteria of being exempt from the registration requirements.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs other than the Company. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.