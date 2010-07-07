Invest wise with Expert advice
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
|Sep-2009
|Jun-2009
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
45.3%
43.39%
43.5%
43.5%
43.85%
Indian
52.71%
49.48%
49.6%
49.6%
50%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.2%
3.83%
3.82%
3.39%
2.42%
Non-Institutions
1.77%
3.28%
3.06%
3.49%
3.71%
Total Non-Promoter
1.97%
7.11%
6.88%
6.88%
6.13%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%

