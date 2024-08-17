iifl-logo-icon 1
HSBC InvestDirect India Ltd Half Yearly Results

0
(0%)

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Sept-2009Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008

Gross Sales

80.45

88.63

80.18

137.36

236.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

80.45

88.63

80.18

137.36

236.72

Other Operating Income

-1.5

5.21

-0.63

2

0

Other Income

-0.62

6.69

3.67

1.71

1.61

Total Income

78.31

100.55

83.2

141.08

238.33

Total Expenditure

96.97

109.55

144.08

120.69

134.6

PBIDT

-18.64

-9

-60.88

20.37

103.73

Interest

1.44

5.07

11.56

25.7

46

PBDT

-20.09

-14.06

-72.44

-5.32

57.74

Depreciation

11.02

12

13.32

9.39

5.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.63

4.96

-1.3

10.3

20.43

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-36.75

-31.04

-84.45

-25.03

31.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-0.05

-0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-36.75

-31.04

-84.45

-24.96

31.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0.05

3.88

-8.8

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-36.81

-34.92

-75.65

-24.96

31.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

70.56

70.4

69.83

69.83

69.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

48,49,830

0

42,80,330

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

6.88

0

6.13

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

6,55,48,444

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

93.11

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-23.17

-10.15

-75.92

14.83

43.82

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-45.68

-35.01

-105.33

-18.22

13.36

