HSBC InvestDirect India Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
80.45
88.63
80.18
137.36
236.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.45
88.63
80.18
137.36
236.72
Other Operating Income
-1.5
5.21
-0.63
2
0
Other Income
-0.62
6.69
3.67
1.71
1.61
Total Income
78.31
100.55
83.2
141.08
238.33
Total Expenditure
96.97
109.55
144.08
120.69
134.6
PBIDT
-18.64
-9
-60.88
20.37
103.73
Interest
1.44
5.07
11.56
25.7
46
PBDT
-20.09
-14.06
-72.44
-5.32
57.74
Depreciation
11.02
12
13.32
9.39
5.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.63
4.96
-1.3
10.3
20.43
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-36.75
-31.04
-84.45
-25.03
31.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-0.05
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-36.75
-31.04
-84.45
-24.96
31.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0.05
3.88
-8.8
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-36.81
-34.92
-75.65
-24.96
31.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
70.56
70.4
69.83
69.83
69.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
48,49,830
0
42,80,330
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
6.88
0
6.13
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
6,55,48,444
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
93.11
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-23.17
-10.15
-75.92
14.83
43.82
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-45.68
-35.01
-105.33
-18.22
13.36
