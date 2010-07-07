iifl-logo-icon 1
HSBC InvestDirect India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

HSBC InvestDirect India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

51.64

-69.29

-11.83

Other operating items

Operating

51.64

-69.29

-11.83

Capital expenditure

0

-2.67

1.35

Free cash flow

51.64

-71.96

-10.48

Equity raised

851.17

1,066.27

1,266.94

Investing

-46.12

-144.07

25.16

Financing

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

856.69

850.24

1,281.62

HSBC InvestDirect India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

