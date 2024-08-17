HSBC InvestDirect India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
Gross Sales
131.42
184.13
278.3
171.69
142.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.42
184.13
278.3
171.69
142.83
Other Operating Income
4.3
1.73
0
0
0
Other Income
5.36
4.23
3.09
5.46
2.35
Total Income
141.1
190.08
281.41
177.14
145.19
Total Expenditure
160.74
231.83
169.94
106.48
68.94
PBIDT
-19.63
-41.75
111.47
70.66
76.23
Interest
5.88
34.47
32.9
2.66
1.69
PBDT
-25.52
-76.22
78.55
68
74.55
Depreciation
17.42
16.3
7.46
6.55
3.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.67
0.23
27.76
22.11
24.44
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-51.61
-92.76
43.34
39.34
46.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.05
-0.43
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-51.61
-92.69
43.77
39.34
46.75
Extra-ordinary Items
4.61
-8.67
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-56.22
-84.02
43.77
39.34
46.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
6.26
5.69
11.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
70.4
69.83
69.83
69.3
64.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
48,49,830
42,87,830
1,87,08,660
2,69,62,462
0
Public Shareholding (%)
6.88
6.13
26.79
38.9
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
6,55,48,444
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
93.11
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-14.94
-22.67
40.05
41.15
53.37
PBDTM(%)
-19.41
-41.39
28.22
39.6
52.19
PATM(%)
-39.26
-50.37
15.57
22.91
32.73
