HSBC InvestDirect India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006Dec-2005

Gross Sales

131.42

184.13

278.3

171.69

142.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.42

184.13

278.3

171.69

142.83

Other Operating Income

4.3

1.73

0

0

0

Other Income

5.36

4.23

3.09

5.46

2.35

Total Income

141.1

190.08

281.41

177.14

145.19

Total Expenditure

160.74

231.83

169.94

106.48

68.94

PBIDT

-19.63

-41.75

111.47

70.66

76.23

Interest

5.88

34.47

32.9

2.66

1.69

PBDT

-25.52

-76.22

78.55

68

74.55

Depreciation

17.42

16.3

7.46

6.55

3.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.67

0.23

27.76

22.11

24.44

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-51.61

-92.76

43.34

39.34

46.75

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.05

-0.43

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-51.61

-92.69

43.77

39.34

46.75

Extra-ordinary Items

4.61

-8.67

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-56.22

-84.02

43.77

39.34

46.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

6.26

5.69

11.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

70.4

69.83

69.83

69.3

64.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

48,49,830

42,87,830

1,87,08,660

2,69,62,462

0

Public Shareholding (%)

6.88

6.13

26.79

38.9

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

6,55,48,444

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

93.11

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-14.94

-22.67

40.05

41.15

53.37

PBDTM(%)

-19.41

-41.39

28.22

39.6

52.19

PATM(%)

-39.26

-50.37

15.57

22.91

32.73

