To,

The Members of

ICL Organic Dairy Products Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 09th Director’s Report on the business and operations of ICL Organic Dairy Products Limited (The Company) together with the Audited Financial Statements of Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The standalone financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 is summarized below:

Particulars 2021-22 2020-21 Revenue from operations 35,212,710 36,199,604 Other Income 0.00 0.00 Total Income 35,212,710 36,199,604 Total Expenditure 34,282,303 34,791,084 (including change in inventories) Profit Before Tax 930,407 1 Less: Tax expense / Deferred Tax expense 241,906 3 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 688,501 1 Earnings per equity shares in Rs. 0.11 0.31

2. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 11,00,00,000/- divided into 110,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each. The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 60016960 /- divided into 6001696 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. There were no changes in the share capital recorded in the said financial year.

A. Issue of equity shares with differential rights

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights so no disclosure is required as per Rule 4 (4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

B. Issue of sweat equity shares

The Company has not issued sweat equity shares, so no disclosure is required as per Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

C. Issue of employee stock options

The Company has not issued employee stock options, so no disclosure is required as per Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

D. Provision of money by company for purchase of its own share by employees or by trustee for the benefit of employees

The Company has not made any provision for purchase of its own share of employees or by the trustee for the benefit of employees so no disclosure is required as per Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

4. DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review.

5. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend for the year.

6. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

(ii) AMOUNTS, IF ANY, WHICH IT PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES: We do not propose to transfer any amount to general reserve. (iii) CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the reporting period, there is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

(iv) REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT, IF ANY:

There was no revision in the financial statements of the Company.

(v) DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board of the Company was duly constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. As of the date of the report, your company has the following Directors on its Board:

S. No Name of Director Designation DIN Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 1 Mr. Anil Kumar Sahu Director / CFO 08578841 0 4/10/2019 2 Mr. Roop Kishore Gola Director 0 2456413 21/02/2013 3 Mr. Avadhesh Kumar Gola Director 0 3551615 2 1/02/2013 4 Mrs. Sumita Director 0 8430851 1 2/10/2019 5 Ajay Kumar Kashyap Independent Director 08578354 0 4/10/2019 6 Mr. Manoj Kumar Director 08578366 Independent0 4/10/2019 7 Ms. Neha Mittal Company Secretary EBYPM3786J 2 0/04/2019 05/05/2022 8 Mr. Raju Kharol Company Secretary FVAPK2814J 2 5/05/2022 1 9/09/2022 9 Ms. Neha Mehta Company Secretary CEPPB6120R 1 9/09/2022

A. Following were Changes in Directors:

No Change in Directors.

B. Chief Financial Officer

During the period under review, there is no change in the Chief Financial officer of the Company

C. Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

During the reporting period, Ms. Neha Mittal has been resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer as on 05th May, 2022. Mr. Raju Kharol has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer on 25th May, 2022 & has been resigned on 19th September. Ms. Neha Mehta has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer on 19th September, 2022.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During the Financial Year under review 04(Four) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

30th June, 2021. 04th September, 2021. 10th November, 2021. 14th January, 2022.

The intervening gap between any two Meetings was within the period prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013.

A. Audit Committee

The Company has an Audit Committee of Directors in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

As on the date of the report, the Committee comprises of:

Mrs. Sumita (Chairman, Director) Mr. Ajay Kumar Kashyap (Member, Independent Director) Mr. Manoj Kumar (Member, Independent Director)

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee inter alia include overseeing the financial reporting process, reviewing the financial statements and recommending the a ppointment of Auditors. All the recommendations made by Audit Committee were accepted.

During the year Four Audit Committee Meetings were held: 30th June, 2021. 04th September, 2021. 10th November, 2021. 14th January, 2022.

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Company has a Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Committee’s scope of work includes nominate the directors as per their qualifications, experience and positive attributes, deciding on remuneration and policy matters related to remunerations of Directors and laying guidelines for remuneration package or compensation etc.

As on the date of the report, the Committee comprises of:

Mrs. Sumita (Chairman, Director) Mr. Ajay Kumar Kashyap (Member, Independent Director) Mr. Manoj Kumar (Member, Independent Director)

During the year Two Nomination and Remuneration Meeting was held. 1. 04th September, 2021, 2. 11th January, 2022.

C. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Company has a Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Directors in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to look into the redressal of complaints of investors such as transfer or credit of shares, non-receipt of dividend/notices /annual reports, etc.

The Committee comprises of:

Mrs. Sumita (Chairman, Director) Mr. Ajay Kumar Kashyap (Member, Independent Director) Mr. Manoj Kumar (Member, Independent Director)

The Company has a Stakeholder Relationship Committee of directors to look into the redressal of complaints of investors such as transfer or credit of shares, non-receipt of dividend/notices /annual reports, etc.

During the year One (10.11.2021) Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings were held.

Details of establishment of Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy for Directors and Employees

The Company has a well framed vigil mechanism/whistle blower policy for its directors and employees. The company believes in honesty, integrity, ethics, transparency and good conduct in its professional environment and provides such kind of environment to its employees and directors and always encourages its team to follow such standards in their activities. The directors, employees and other team members are free to report on the issues which require genuine concern. An Audit Committee of the Board of directors has the responsibility to review the functioning of vigil mechanism and the same has been performed by the committee periodically.

12. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

During the period under review, there is no material changes and Commitments affecting Financial position of the Company.

13. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS M ADE U/S 1 8 6 OF THE

COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Particulars of loan given, investment made, guarantees given and security provided under section186 of the Companies Act, 2013, if any, are provided in the notes of financial statement.

14. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

According to Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013, the term “Internal Financial Control (IFC)” means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the company’s policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The company has a well-placed, proper and adequate Internal Financial Control System which ensures that all the assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. To further strengthen the internal control process, the company has developed the very comprehensive compliance management tool to drill down the responsibility of the compliance from the top management to executive level.

The compliance relating to Internal Financial controls have been duly certified by the Statutory Auditors.

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable on the Company. Therefore, Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

16. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Provisions of Para C, D and E of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to your Company. Hence, report on Corporate Governance is not annexed.

17. HUMAN RESOURCES

The Management has a healthy relationship with the officers and the Employee.

18. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”).

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

The Board evaluated the performance of Independent Directors and Individual Directors considering various parameters such as their familiarity with the Companys vision, policies, values, code of conduct, their attendance at Board and Committee Meetings, whether they participate in the meetings constructively by providing inputs and provide suggestions to the Management/Board in areas of domain expertise , whether they seek clarifications by raising appropriate issues on the presentations made by the Management/reports placed before the Board, practice confidentiality, etc. It was observed that the Directors discharged their responsibilities in an effective manner. The Directors possess integrity, expertise and experience in their respective fields.

19 . STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF

REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2x014 is given in “Annexure III” to this Report.

The Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report.

20. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as prescribed under sub-section (3)(m) of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are annexed herewith at (Annexure II).

21. POLICIES

Company has the following policies:

Policy on Preservation of Documents and Archives Management as per Regulation 9 and 30(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Policy for Disclosure of events/ information and Determination of materiality as per Regulation 30(4)(ii) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions as per Regulation 23(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Policy for determining material subsidiary as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

22. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The particular of contracts or arrangements made with related parties pursuant to Section 188(1) is furnished in (AOC-2) and the same is attached to this report. (Annexure I).

23. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS:

During the Financial Year 2021-22, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (CA) of the Companies Act, 2013.

24. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the reporting period, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company hence provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to preparation of consolidated financial statements are not applicable.

25. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the Company has formulated Whistle Blower Policy for vigil mechanism of Directors and employees to report to the management about the unethical behavior, fraud or violation of Company’s code of conduct. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

26. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the period under review no material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and company’s operations in future.

27. DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibilities Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

(a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for the year review;

(c) That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) That the directors had prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March,2022 on a going concern basis;

(e) That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively and

(f) That the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

28. AUDITORS & AUDITOR’S REPORT:

a) Statutory Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules frame thereunder M/s Saroj Kumar & Jha., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 016303N) was appointed as Auditor of the Company.

Auditor’s Report

The Auditor’s Report for financial year ended March 31, 2022, does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks. All Observations made in the Independent Auditors’ Report and Notes forming part of the Financial Statements are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments and also, there is no incident of fraud requiring reporting by the auditors under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. The Auditor’s report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Auditor’s Report.

b) Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company had appointed M/s Sarita Singh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as its Secretarial Auditors to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for 2021-22. The Secretarial Audit Report for financial year 2021-22 issued by M/s. Sarita Singh & Associates, (Ms. Sarita Singh) Practicing Company Secretaries has been appended as Annexure IV to this Report.

Comments of Auditor and Explanation of Board are as under: - Secretarial Auditor Report is annexed herewith as “Annexure A” c) Cost auditors:

The Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

29. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of annual return under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is available on the website of the Company at www. icldairy.co.in.

30. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management’s Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report as “Annexure V”.

31. CODE OF CONDUCT:

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee, including Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Code is intended to serve as a basis for ethical decision-making in conduct of professional work. The Code of Conduct enjoins that each individual in the organization must know and respect existing laws, accept and provide appropriate professional views, and be upright in his conduct and observe corporate discipline. The duties of Directors including duties as an Independent Director as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013 also forms part of the Code of Conduct. All Board Members and Senior Management Personnel affirm compliance with the Code of Conduct annually.

32. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and certain designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Company’s shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

33. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has in place to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity.

34. DISCLOSURE OF RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DIRECTOR INTERSE

None of the Directors are related to each other

35. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company complies with the Secretarial Standard on Meetings of Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2) whenever it has applicable. Your Company will comply with the other Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) as and when they are made mandatory.

36. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2 016 DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the reporting period, no application made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016).

39 . DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH REASONS THEREOF:

During the reporting period, no such valuation has been conducted in the financial year.

40. CAUTIONARY NOTE

The statements forming part of the Board’s Report may contain certain forward looking remarks within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many factors could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

41. STATEMENT ON OTHER COMPLIANCES

Your Director’s state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the reporting period:

a. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act. b. Issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; c. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company. d. Neither the Managing Director nor any of the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission.;

42. WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY:

Your Company maintains a website www. icldairy.co.in where detailed information of the Company and specified details in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 have been provided.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: