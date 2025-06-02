iifl-logo
ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd Share Price

39.71
(-5.00%)
Jan 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

39.71

Prev. Close

41.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.79

Day's High

39.71

Day's Low

39.71

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.83

P/E

0

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd Corporate Action

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jun, 2025|06:33 PM
Mar-2023Sep-2022Mar-2022Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.99%

Non-Promoter- 52.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

6

6

6

1.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.03

5.97

5.86

1.84

Net Worth

12.03

11.97

11.86

2.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.61

4.66

15.69

12.06

yoy growth (%)

-22.36

-70.29

30.11

379.39

Raw materials

-3.11

-3.32

-13.15

-10.51

As % of sales

86.09

71.26

83.77

87.12

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.43

-0.75

-0.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

0.35

0.37

0.48

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.09

-0.1

-0.12

Working capital

-7.05

7.1

-0.06

0.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.36

-70.29

30.11

379.39

Op profit growth

-56.83

5.39

-20.7

545.07

EBIT growth

-56.83

5.39

-20.7

545.07

Net profit growth

-60.75

-3.45

-23.83

631.01

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,519.15

109.312,90,807.384,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

789.8

65.1327,958.9165.790.82672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

269.95

14.0120,224.5209.452.6313,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

623

138.5213,615.3532.010.24311.4967.52

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

78.01

162.1712,892.50.3200.239.7

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Roop Kishore Gola

Director

Avadhesh Kumar Gola

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Kashyap

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar

Director

Sumita

Whole Time Director & CFO

Anil Kumar Sahu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd

Summary

ICL Organic Dairy Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ICL Organic Dairy Products Private Limited on February 21, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to ICL Organic Dairy Products Limited on January 23, 2019. The Company was promoted by Mr. Roop Kishore Gola and Mr. Avadhesh Kumar Gola. Both the brothers Mr. Roop Kishore Gola and Mr. Avadhesh Kumar Gola belong to a farmer family and with an agricultural background they initiated the Dairy business and availed the benefit of Kamdhenu Yojna of Uttar Pradesh Government to set up the Dairy in 2013 at Khajuai, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh - 243001.The Company is engaged in Dairy farming with the main object to products and extract Milk from cow and distributing the same raw material extracted from the cow and supplying it to sweet shops, retailers, different establishments and households. It is mainly active in District of Bareilly and adjoining district of Badaun, a huge milk producer area as well as Pilibhit which is just 30 to 40 kms away from operational area and covered approximately 25 villages at present.The company has a team of veterinary supporting staff to educate the farmers on animal healthcare and clean milk production. This has enabled the farmer community to produce good quality milk. ICL enjoys goodwill among the milk producers for its fair price policy and prompt payment. The trained field staffs workin
