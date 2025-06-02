Summary

ICL Organic Dairy Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ICL Organic Dairy Products Private Limited on February 21, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to ICL Organic Dairy Products Limited on January 23, 2019. The Company was promoted by Mr. Roop Kishore Gola and Mr. Avadhesh Kumar Gola. Both the brothers Mr. Roop Kishore Gola and Mr. Avadhesh Kumar Gola belong to a farmer family and with an agricultural background they initiated the Dairy business and availed the benefit of Kamdhenu Yojna of Uttar Pradesh Government to set up the Dairy in 2013 at Khajuai, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh - 243001.The Company is engaged in Dairy farming with the main object to products and extract Milk from cow and distributing the same raw material extracted from the cow and supplying it to sweet shops, retailers, different establishments and households. It is mainly active in District of Bareilly and adjoining district of Badaun, a huge milk producer area as well as Pilibhit which is just 30 to 40 kms away from operational area and covered approximately 25 villages at present.The company has a team of veterinary supporting staff to educate the farmers on animal healthcare and clean milk production. This has enabled the farmer community to produce good quality milk. ICL enjoys goodwill among the milk producers for its fair price policy and prompt payment. The trained field staffs workin

