Open₹39.71
Prev. Close₹41.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.79
Day's High₹39.71
Day's Low₹39.71
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.83
P/E0
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
6
6
6
1.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.03
5.97
5.86
1.84
Net Worth
12.03
11.97
11.86
2.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.61
4.66
15.69
12.06
yoy growth (%)
-22.36
-70.29
30.11
379.39
Raw materials
-3.11
-3.32
-13.15
-10.51
As % of sales
86.09
71.26
83.77
87.12
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.43
-0.75
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.35
0.37
0.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.09
-0.1
-0.12
Working capital
-7.05
7.1
-0.06
0.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.36
-70.29
30.11
379.39
Op profit growth
-56.83
5.39
-20.7
545.07
EBIT growth
-56.83
5.39
-20.7
545.07
Net profit growth
-60.75
-3.45
-23.83
631.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,519.15
|109.31
|2,90,807.38
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
789.8
|65.13
|27,958.91
|65.79
|0.82
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
269.95
|14.01
|20,224.5
|209.45
|2.63
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
623
|138.52
|13,615.35
|32.01
|0.24
|311.49
|67.52
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
78.01
|162.17
|12,892.5
|0.32
|0
|0.23
|9.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Roop Kishore Gola
Director
Avadhesh Kumar Gola
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Kashyap
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar
Director
Sumita
Whole Time Director & CFO
Anil Kumar Sahu
Reports by ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd
Summary
ICL Organic Dairy Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ICL Organic Dairy Products Private Limited on February 21, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to ICL Organic Dairy Products Limited on January 23, 2019. The Company was promoted by Mr. Roop Kishore Gola and Mr. Avadhesh Kumar Gola. Both the brothers Mr. Roop Kishore Gola and Mr. Avadhesh Kumar Gola belong to a farmer family and with an agricultural background they initiated the Dairy business and availed the benefit of Kamdhenu Yojna of Uttar Pradesh Government to set up the Dairy in 2013 at Khajuai, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh - 243001.The Company is engaged in Dairy farming with the main object to products and extract Milk from cow and distributing the same raw material extracted from the cow and supplying it to sweet shops, retailers, different establishments and households. It is mainly active in District of Bareilly and adjoining district of Badaun, a huge milk producer area as well as Pilibhit which is just 30 to 40 kms away from operational area and covered approximately 25 villages at present.The company has a team of veterinary supporting staff to educate the farmers on animal healthcare and clean milk production. This has enabled the farmer community to produce good quality milk. ICL enjoys goodwill among the milk producers for its fair price policy and prompt payment. The trained field staffs workin
Read More
