|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.61
4.66
15.69
12.06
yoy growth (%)
-22.36
-70.29
30.11
379.39
Raw materials
-3.11
-3.32
-13.15
-10.51
As % of sales
86.09
71.26
83.77
87.12
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.43
-0.75
-0.38
As % of sales
2.83
9.38
4.79
3.2
Other costs
-0.22
-0.49
-1.4
-0.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.2
10.58
8.96
5.61
Operating profit
0.17
0.4
0.38
0.48
OPM
4.87
8.76
2.46
4.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.14
0.35
0.37
0.48
Taxes
-0.03
-0.09
-0.1
-0.12
Tax rate
-25.99
-26
-27.02
-25.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.26
0.27
0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0.26
0.27
0.36
yoy growth (%)
-60.75
-3.45
-23.83
631.01
NPM
2.87
5.69
1.75
2.99
