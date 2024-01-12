ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
6
6
6
1.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.03
5.97
5.86
1.84
Net Worth
12.03
11.97
11.86
2.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
0.28
0.24
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.16
12.25
12.1
2.96
Fixed Assets
3.48
3.48
1.97
1.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.4
7.72
9.26
0.68
Inventories
0.22
0.17
0.15
0.1
Inventory Days
17.14
11.74
2.32
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
7.6
7.91
9.47
0.78
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.08
-0.05
Creditor Days
1
6.26
1.16
Other Current Liabilities
-0.42
-0.35
-0.28
-0.15
Cash
1.28
1.06
0.87
0.31
Total Assets
12.16
12.26
12.1
2.96
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.