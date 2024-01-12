ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.35
0.37
0.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.09
-0.1
-0.12
Working capital
-7.05
7.1
-0.06
0.81
Other operating items
Operating
-6.94
7.36
0.21
1.17
Capital expenditure
1.51
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-5.43
7.36
0.21
1.17
Equity raised
11.72
12.31
3.11
0.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.04
0.24
2.46
4.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.33
19.92
5.79
5.79
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.