IFL Promoters Ltd Summary

The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 2nd June 1992, with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. The Certificate of Commencement of Business has been obtained on 9th December, 1992.The Company obtained Registration as Category -I Merchant banker w.e.f. August 16,1994.The Company has admitted as Dealer of OTC Exchange of India, New Delhi in 1993. The Company is also syndicating bought out deals for its client Companies with OTC Members and one such deal has already been finalised. In 1997-98, the company has suspended the OTC Exchange operation due to no business available.With the view of extending its line and revolution in the Information Technology, the company is focusing in the field of Software,E-Commerce, Web Hosting management, dealing in hardware and other internet related services in India and abroad.