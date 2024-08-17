SectorFinance
Open₹0.8
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.8
Day's Low₹0.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.81
P/E26.67
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.62
4.74
4.68
4.52
Net Worth
11.88
12
11.94
11.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.26
1.39
-16.57
2.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Anjana Gupta
Director
Tilak Raj Anand
Non Executive Director
Pawan Kumar Bhatt
Additional Director.
Shashi Garg
Additional Director.
Rajesh Chaudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IFL Promoters Ltd
Summary
The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 2nd June 1992, with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. The Certificate of Commencement of Business has been obtained on 9th December, 1992.The Company obtained Registration as Category -I Merchant banker w.e.f. August 16,1994.The Company has admitted as Dealer of OTC Exchange of India, New Delhi in 1993. The Company is also syndicating bought out deals for its client Companies with OTC Members and one such deal has already been finalised. In 1997-98, the company has suspended the OTC Exchange operation due to no business available.With the view of extending its line and revolution in the Information Technology, the company is focusing in the field of Software,E-Commerce, Web Hosting management, dealing in hardware and other internet related services in India and abroad.
