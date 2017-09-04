iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IFL Promoters Ltd Balance Sheet

0.8
(0%)
Sep 4, 2017|02:30:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IFL Promoters Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.62

4.74

4.68

4.52

Net Worth

11.88

12

11.94

11.78

Minority Interest

Debt

6.34

9.53

10.04

14.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.22

21.53

21.98

25.89

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.07

1.27

0.97

-0.27

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

1.18

0.17

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.54

1.54

0.01

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

-0.12

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.47

-0.27

-0.21

-0.33

Cash

0.24

0.14

0.18

0.02

Total Assets

1.31

1.41

1.15

-0.25

IFL Promoters Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IFL Promoters Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.