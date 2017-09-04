IFL Promoters Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.62
4.74
4.68
4.52
Net Worth
11.88
12
11.94
11.78
Minority Interest
Debt
6.34
9.53
10.04
14.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.22
21.53
21.98
25.89
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.07
1.27
0.97
-0.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
1.18
0.17
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.54
1.54
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.12
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-0.27
-0.21
-0.33
Cash
0.24
0.14
0.18
0.02
Total Assets
1.31
1.41
1.15
-0.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.